Bowling graphic

Chixs & Dales 9-24

Ed & Stephani’s    22    6

Dutch’s Elec.    19    9

Rock & Rollers    17    11

Aitkin Lanes    15    13

Kiehm Farming    11    17

DAV Team    8    20

The Joint    7    21

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Sandra Hensel        167

Gary Tereau        166

IND. HIGH SERIES

Ed Gabert        447

Dave Stephani        445

