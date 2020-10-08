Chixs & Dales 9-24
Ed & Stephani’s 22 6
Dutch’s Elec. 19 9
Rock & Rollers 17 11
Aitkin Lanes 15 13
Kiehm Farming 11 17
DAV Team 8 20
The Joint 7 21
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Sandra Hensel 167
Gary Tereau 166
IND. HIGH SERIES
Ed Gabert 447
Dave Stephani 445
