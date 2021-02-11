Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 2-2
Dumpster Fire 24 6
Bernick’s 21 9
Flat Rock Farm 21 9
Dotzler Power 21 9
Rustic Trail 9 21
Nthn Automtn 9 21
Thrivent 9 21
Scott Watkins 6 24
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 267
Doug Collins 265
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 698
Doug Collins 265
Chixs and Dales 2-4
Ed & Stephani’s 61 37
Aitkin Lanes 56 42
Dutch’s Electric 50 48
DAV Team 50 48
Rock & Rollers 48 50
The Joint 40.5 57.5
Kiehm Farming 37.5 60.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
John Swanson 187
M. Swanson/B. Scofield 168
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson 552
Marta Swanson 480
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 2-1
Buckhorn 23 4
Kalli’s Place 20 10
Big Dollar 19 11
Grand Timber 11 19
Bann’s Bar 10 20
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Calvin Finnila 224
Mike Walli 203
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Calvin Finnila 593
Don Reich 553
Tuesday Lakers 12-15
Kallis No. 1 88 24
McG Lanes 68 44
52 60
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 248
Marsha Arnold 167
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 635
Marsha Arnold 467
Wednesday Ladies 2-3
Darrel’s Dollies 12 12
Roy’s Babes 10 14
Strike Force 8 16
McG Baking. 7 17
Misfits 6 18
VFW 5 19
IND. HIGH GAME:
Linda Ceaglske 207
Pat Anderson 189
IND. HIGH SERIES
Wynnona Fredricks 497
Linda Ceaglske 491
Classic 2-3
Bann’s Bar 19 8
Willy’s Marine 19 8
Big Sand Bar 8 19
Fireside Inn 8 19
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth 234
Jerry Farley 215
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 601
Dave Hoover 577
TNT 2-4
Mark’s Bar 29 1
Morris-Morris 26.5 3.5
Son’s Construction 18 12
McGregor Agency 12 18
American Legion 3.5 26.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Shannon Tietz 244
Chris Johnson 228
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 659
Shannon Tietz 633
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.