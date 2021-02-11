Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 2-2

Dumpster Fire    24    6

Bernick’s    21    9

Flat Rock Farm    21    9

Dotzler Power    21    9

Rustic Trail    9    21

Nthn Automtn    9    21

Thrivent    9    21

Scott Watkins    6    24

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        267

Doug Collins        265

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        698

Doug Collins        265

Chixs and Dales 2-4

Ed & Stephani’s    61    37

Aitkin Lanes    56    42

Dutch’s Electric    50    48

DAV Team    50    48

Rock & Rollers    48    50

The Joint    40.5    57.5

Kiehm Farming    37.5    60.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

John Swanson        187

M. Swanson/B. Scofield        168

IND. HIGH SERIES:

John Swanson        552

Marta Swanson        480

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 2-1

Buckhorn    23    4

Kalli’s Place    20    10

Big Dollar    19    11

Grand Timber    11    19

Bann’s Bar    10    20

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Calvin Finnila        224

Mike Walli        203

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Calvin Finnila        593

Don Reich        553

Tuesday Lakers 12-15

Kallis No. 1    88    24

McG Lanes    68    44

     52    60

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        248

Marsha Arnold        167

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        635

Marsha Arnold        467

Wednesday Ladies 2-3

Darrel’s Dollies    12    12

Roy’s Babes    10    14

Strike Force    8    16

McG Baking.    7    17

Misfits    6    18

VFW    5    19

IND. HIGH GAME:

Linda Ceaglske        207

Pat Anderson        189

IND. HIGH SERIES

Wynnona Fredricks        497

Linda Ceaglske        491

Classic 2-3

Bann’s Bar    19    8

Willy’s Marine    19    8

Big Sand Bar    8    19

Fireside Inn    8    19

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Mike Widseth        234

Jerry Farley        215

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        601

Dave Hoover        577

TNT 2-4

Mark’s Bar    29    1

Morris-Morris    26.5    3.5

Son’s Construction    18    12

McGregor Agency    12    18

American Legion    3.5    26.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Shannon Tietz        244

Chris Johnson        228

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        659

Shannon Tietz        633

