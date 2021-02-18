Bowling graphic

Feather Merchants 2-10

Dumpster Fire    41    19

Dotzler Power    34    26

Bernick’s    33    27

Flat Rock Farm    32    28

Nthn Automtn    29    31

Thrivent    28    32

Scott Watkins    23    37

Rustic Trail    19    41

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        258

Cory Kramer        253

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        685

Doug Collins        671

Chixs and Dales 2-11

Ed & Stephani’s    63    42

Dutch’s Electric    57    48

DAV Team    57    48

Aitkin Lanes    56    49

Rock & Rollers    53    52

Kiehm Farming    44.5    605

The Joint    40.5    64.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Marta Swanson        188

Glen Bakken        186

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Bruce Bogema        489

Marta Swanson        482

