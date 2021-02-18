Feather Merchants 2-10
Dumpster Fire 41 19
Dotzler Power 34 26
Bernick’s 33 27
Flat Rock Farm 32 28
Nthn Automtn 29 31
Thrivent 28 32
Scott Watkins 23 37
Rustic Trail 19 41
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 258
Cory Kramer 253
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 685
Doug Collins 671
Chixs and Dales 2-11
Ed & Stephani’s 63 42
Dutch’s Electric 57 48
DAV Team 57 48
Aitkin Lanes 56 49
Rock & Rollers 53 52
Kiehm Farming 44.5 605
The Joint 40.5 64.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Marta Swanson 188
Glen Bakken 186
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Bruce Bogema 489
Marta Swanson 482
