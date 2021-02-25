Aitkin bowling
Feather Merchants 2-17
Dumpster Fire 59 31
Dotzler Power 51 39
Bernick’s 47 43
Flat Rock Farm 47 43
Thrivent 46 44
Nthn Automtn 40 50
Scott Watkins 35 55
Rustic Trail 32 58
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 265
Alex Bobenmoyer 239
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 685
Nick Harmon 637
Chixs and Dales 2-18
Ed & Stephani’s 65 47
DAV Team 62 50
Rock & Rollers 60 52
Aitkin Lanes 58 54
Dutch’s Electric 57 55
Kiehm Farming 51.5 605
The Joint 45.5 66.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Gary Tereau 194
John Swanson 188
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson 545
Amber Woodrow 514
McGregor bowling
Northstar 2-15
Buckhorn 72 15
Kalli’s Place 64.5 25.5
Bann’s Bar 41 46
Big Dollar 40.5 49.5
Grand Timber 31 59
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Dave Lindgren 236
Don Reich 227
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mikek Walli 593
Don Reich 590
Tuesday Lakers 12-29
Kallis No. 1 14 2
McG Lanes 12 4
6 10
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 225
Marsha Arnold 201
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 588
Marsha Arnold 553
Wednesday Ladies 2-17
Darrel’s Dollies 15 17
Roy’s Babes 14 18
VFW 12 20
Strike Force 12 20
Misfits 10 22
McG Baking. 9 23
IND. HIGH GAME:
Pat Anderson 210
Julie Kruse 194
IND. HIGH SERIES
Pat Anderson 531
Julie Kruse 484
Classic 2-17
Bann’s Bar 55 26
Willy’s Marine 44 37
Fireside Inn 40.5 40.5
Big Sand Bar 22.5 58.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 226
Bryan Nistler 203
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 616
Bryan Nistler 571
TNT 2-18
Morris-Morris 66.5 23.5
Mark’s Bar 62 28
Son’s Construction 59 31
McGregor Agency 52 38
American Legion 24.5 65.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Christi Williams 256
Jarred Burman 222
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 740
Don Reich 563
