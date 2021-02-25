Bowling graphic

Aitkin bowling

Feather Merchants 2-17

Dumpster Fire    59    31

Dotzler Power    51    39

Bernick’s    47    43

Flat Rock Farm    47    43

Thrivent    46    44

Nthn Automtn    40    50

Scott Watkins    35    55

Rustic Trail    32    58

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        265

Alex Bobenmoyer        239

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        685

Nick Harmon        637

Chixs and Dales 2-18

Ed & Stephani’s    65    47

DAV Team    62    50

Rock & Rollers    60    52

Aitkin Lanes    58    54

Dutch’s Electric    57    55

Kiehm Farming    51.5    605

The Joint    45.5    66.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Gary Tereau        194

John Swanson        188

IND. HIGH SERIES:

John Swanson        545

Amber Woodrow        514

McGregor bowling

Northstar 2-15

Buckhorn    72    15

Kalli’s Place    64.5    25.5

Bann’s Bar    41    46

Big Dollar    40.5    49.5

Grand Timber    31    59

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Dave Lindgren        236

Don Reich        227

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mikek Walli        593

Don Reich        590

Tuesday Lakers 12-29

Kallis No. 1    14    2

McG Lanes    12    4

     6    10

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        225

Marsha Arnold        201

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        588

Marsha Arnold        553

Wednesday Ladies 2-17

Darrel’s Dollies    15    17

Roy’s Babes    14    18

VFW    12    20

Strike Force    12    20

Misfits    10    22

McG Baking.    9    23

IND. HIGH GAME:

Pat Anderson        210

Julie Kruse        194

IND. HIGH SERIES

Pat Anderson        531

Julie Kruse        484

Classic 2-17

Bann’s Bar    55    26

Willy’s Marine    44    37

Fireside Inn    40.5    40.5

Big Sand Bar    22.5    58.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        226

Bryan Nistler        203

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        616

Bryan Nistler        571

TNT 2-18

Morris-Morris    66.5    23.5

Mark’s Bar    62    28

Son’s Construction    59    31

McGregor Agency    52    38

American Legion    24.5    65.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Christi Williams        256

Jarred Burman        222

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        740

Don Reich        563

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.