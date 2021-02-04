Bowling graphic

Aitkin bowling

Feather Merchants 1-27

Bernick’s    238    152

Scott Watkins    219    171

Rustic Trail    212    178

Dotzler Power    197    193

Flat Rock Farm    185    205

Nthn Automtn    172    218

Thrivent    168    222

Dumpster Fire    166    224

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        247/245

Cory Kramer        234

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        675

Nick Harmon        643

Chixs and Dales 1-28

Ed & Stephani’s    56    35

Aitkin Lanes    54    37

Rock & Rollers    46    45

Dutch’s Electric    45    46

DAV Team    43    48

The Joint    40.5    50.5

Kiehm Farming    35.5    55.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Sandra Hensel        246

Austin Burton        216

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Austin Burton        602

Marta Swanson        545

McGregor bowling

Northstar 1-18

Bann’s Bar    248.5    78.5

Kalli’s Place    189.5    137.5

Buckhorn    180    147

Grand Timber    141.5    188.5

Big Dollar    139.5    181.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        245

Mike Widseth        226

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        602

Don Reich        597

Tuesday Lakers 12-1

Kallis No. 1    78    18

McG Lanes    60    36

     40    56

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        184

Marsha Arnold        175

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        532

Marsha Arnold        500

Wednesday Ladies 1-20

McG Baking.    6    10

Darrel’s Dollies    5    11

Roy’s Babes    5    11

VFW    3    13

Misfits    3    13

Strike Force    2    14

IND. HIGH GAME:

Pat Anderson        210

Julie Kruse        198

IND. HIGH SERIES

Pat Anderson        548

Julie Kruse        511

Classic 1-20

Bann’s Bar    170.5    129.5

Big Sand Bar    170.5    129.5

Fireside Inn    154    146

Willy’s Marine    99    201

IND. HIGH GAMES:

D. Hussman/T. Carr        236

Don Reich        218

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        566

Mike Widseth        547

TNT 1-21

McGregor Agency    218.5    105.5

Mark’s Bar    189.5    140.5

American Legion    181.5    136.5

Morris-Morris    174    153

Son’s Construction    140.5    180.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Mike Widseth        227

Matt Wayrynen        223

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        606

Christi Williams        597

Youth Leagues 1-17

Last Week’s Top Scores Game

BOYS:

Cooper Geyen    146

GIRLS:

Riley Jones    141

Last Week’s Top Scores Series

BOYS:

Cooper Geyen    353

GIRLS:

Riley Jones    376

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.