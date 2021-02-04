Aitkin bowling
Feather Merchants 1-27
Bernick’s 238 152
Scott Watkins 219 171
Rustic Trail 212 178
Dotzler Power 197 193
Flat Rock Farm 185 205
Nthn Automtn 172 218
Thrivent 168 222
Dumpster Fire 166 224
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 247/245
Cory Kramer 234
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 675
Nick Harmon 643
Chixs and Dales 1-28
Ed & Stephani’s 56 35
Aitkin Lanes 54 37
Rock & Rollers 46 45
Dutch’s Electric 45 46
DAV Team 43 48
The Joint 40.5 50.5
Kiehm Farming 35.5 55.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Sandra Hensel 246
Austin Burton 216
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Austin Burton 602
Marta Swanson 545
McGregor bowling
Northstar 1-18
Bann’s Bar 248.5 78.5
Kalli’s Place 189.5 137.5
Buckhorn 180 147
Grand Timber 141.5 188.5
Big Dollar 139.5 181.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 245
Mike Widseth 226
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 602
Don Reich 597
Tuesday Lakers 12-1
Kallis No. 1 78 18
McG Lanes 60 36
40 56
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 184
Marsha Arnold 175
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 532
Marsha Arnold 500
Wednesday Ladies 1-20
McG Baking. 6 10
Darrel’s Dollies 5 11
Roy’s Babes 5 11
VFW 3 13
Misfits 3 13
Strike Force 2 14
IND. HIGH GAME:
Pat Anderson 210
Julie Kruse 198
IND. HIGH SERIES
Pat Anderson 548
Julie Kruse 511
Classic 1-20
Bann’s Bar 170.5 129.5
Big Sand Bar 170.5 129.5
Fireside Inn 154 146
Willy’s Marine 99 201
IND. HIGH GAMES:
D. Hussman/T. Carr 236
Don Reich 218
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 566
Mike Widseth 547
TNT 1-21
McGregor Agency 218.5 105.5
Mark’s Bar 189.5 140.5
American Legion 181.5 136.5
Morris-Morris 174 153
Son’s Construction 140.5 180.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth 227
Matt Wayrynen 223
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 606
Christi Williams 597
Youth Leagues 1-17
Last Week’s Top Scores Game
BOYS:
Cooper Geyen 146
GIRLS:
Riley Jones 141
Last Week’s Top Scores Series
BOYS:
Cooper Geyen 353
GIRLS:
Riley Jones 376
