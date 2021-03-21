Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 3-3
Dotzler Power 89 61
Dumpster Fire 88 62
Flat Rock Farm 83 67
Thrivent 81 69
Bernick’s 71 79
Rustic Trail 64 86
Scott Watkins 62 88
Nthn Automtn 61 89
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 278
Jared Bobenmoyer 249
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 677
Jared Bobenmoyer 676
Chixs and Dales 3-11
DAV Team 79 54
Ed & Stephani’s 77 56
Rock & Rollers 74 59
Dutch’s Electric 71 62
Aitkin Lanes 60 73
The Joint 59.5 73.5
Kiehm Farming 57.5 75
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Kyle Johnson 232
John Swanson 224
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Kyle Johnson 635
John Swanson 601
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 3-1
Buckhorn 94.5 52.5
Kalli’s Place 91.5 58.5
Big Dollar 84.5 65.5
Bann’s Bar 80.5 665
Grand Timber 71 79
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Gary Wilke 229
Eric Hansen 226
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 642
Don Reich 589
Tuesday Lakers 1-12
Kallis No. 1 23 9
McG Lanes 23 9
18 14
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 2226
Liz Eddy 202
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 656
Jen Anderson 475
Wednesday Ladies 3-3
Darrel’s Dollies 21 19
VFW 17 23
Misfits 17 23
Strike Force 16 24
Roy’s Babes 15 25
McG Baking. 10 30
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jeanette Eide 204
Jeannie Fischer 198
IND. HIGH SERIES
Jeanette Eide 496
Jeannie Fischer 486
Classic 3-3
Bann’s Bar 83 52
Willy’s Marine 69 66
Big Sand Bar 60.5 74.5
Fireside Inn 57.5 77.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Brian Zimpel 202
Tony Carr 201
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Tony Carr 568
Tom Johnson 539
TNT 3-4
Mark’s Bar 109 41
Morris-Morris 95.5 54.5
McGregor Agency 90 60
Son’s Construction 74 76
American Legion 65.5 81.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jared Burman 237
C. Johnson/M. Wayrynen 225
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jared Burman 608
Matt Wayrynen 594
