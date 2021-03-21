Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 3-3

Dotzler Power    89    61

Dumpster Fire    88    62

Flat Rock Farm    83    67

Thrivent    81    69

Bernick’s    71    79

Rustic Trail    64    86

Scott Watkins    62    88

Nthn Automtn    61    89

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        278

Jared Bobenmoyer        249

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        677

Jared Bobenmoyer        676

Chixs and Dales 3-11

DAV Team    79    54

Ed & Stephani’s    77    56

Rock & Rollers    74    59

Dutch’s Electric    71    62

Aitkin Lanes    60    73

The Joint    59.5    73.5

Kiehm Farming    57.5    75

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Kyle Johnson        232

John Swanson        224

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Kyle Johnson        635

John Swanson        601

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 3-1

Buckhorn    94.5    52.5

Kalli’s Place    91.5    58.5

Big Dollar    84.5    65.5

Bann’s Bar    80.5    665

Grand Timber    71    79

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Gary Wilke        229

Eric Hansen        226

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        642

Don Reich        589

Tuesday Lakers 1-12

Kallis No. 1    23    9

McG Lanes    23    9

     18    14

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        2226

Liz Eddy        202

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        656

Jen Anderson        475

Wednesday Ladies 3-3

Darrel’s Dollies    21    19

VFW    17    23

Misfits    17    23

Strike Force    16    24

Roy’s Babes    15    25

McG Baking.    10    30

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jeanette Eide        204

Jeannie Fischer        198

IND. HIGH SERIES

Jeanette Eide        496

Jeannie Fischer        486

Classic 3-3

Bann’s Bar    83    52

Willy’s Marine    69    66

Big Sand Bar    60.5    74.5

Fireside Inn    57.5    77.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Brian Zimpel        202

Tony Carr        201

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Tony Carr        568

Tom Johnson        539

TNT 3-4

Mark’s Bar    109    41

Morris-Morris    95.5    54.5

McGregor Agency    90    60

Son’s Construction    74    76

American Legion    65.5    81.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman        237

C. Johnson/M. Wayrynen        225

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jared Burman        608

Matt Wayrynen        594

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.