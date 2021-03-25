Bowling graphic

Feather Merchants 3-17

Flat Rock Farm    130    80

Thrivent    119    91

Dotzler Power    114    96

Bernick’s    112    98

Dumpster Fire    100    110

Rustic Trail    96    114

Scott Watkins    91    119

Nthn Automtn    76    134

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        300

Elmo Swedberg        245

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        740

Elmo Swedberg        644

Chixs and Dales 3-18

Ed & Stephani’s    84    56

DAV Team    81    59

Rock & Rollers    79    61

Dutch’s Electric    73    67

The Joint    64.5    75.5

Kiehm Farming    64.5    75.5

Aitkin Lanes    60    80

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

S. Nix/J. Kiehm        168

Marta Swanson        167

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Marta Swanson        462

Stan Nix        427

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 3-8

Buckhorn    109    68

Bann’s Bar    105.5    715

Big Dollar    104.5    75.5

Kalli’s Place    101.5    78.5

Grand Timber    86.5    93.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Mike Widseth        235

Don Reich        231

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        640

Mike Widseth        605

Tuesday Lakers 3-9

McG Lanes    29    67

    26    70

Kallis No. 1    25    71

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        225

M. Arnold/B. Sellers        178

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        639

Marsha Arnold        510

Wednesday Ladies 3-10

Darrel’s Dollies    22    22

Strike Force    19    25

Roy’s Babes    19    25

Misfits    18    26

VFW    17    27

McG Baking.    13    31

IND. HIGH GAME:

Pat Anderson        199

Coralie Fredrick        190

IND. HIGH SERIES

Jeannie Fischer        482

Pat Anderson        470

Classic 3-10

Willy’s Marine    93    69

Bann’s Bar    92    70

Fireside Inn    75.5    86.5

Big Sand Bar    63.5    98.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Mike Widseth        204

Dave Hoover        203

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        586

Dave Hoover        534

TNT 3-11

Mark’s Bar    137    43

Morris-Morris    117.5    62.5

McGregor Agency    109    71

American Legion    76.5    100.5

Son’s Construction    76    104

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Christi Williams        226

Jared Burman        216

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Chad Demenge        605

Christi Williams        586

