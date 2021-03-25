Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 3-17
Flat Rock Farm 130 80
Thrivent 119 91
Dotzler Power 114 96
Bernick’s 112 98
Dumpster Fire 100 110
Rustic Trail 96 114
Scott Watkins 91 119
Nthn Automtn 76 134
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 300
Elmo Swedberg 245
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 740
Elmo Swedberg 644
Chixs and Dales 3-18
Ed & Stephani’s 84 56
DAV Team 81 59
Rock & Rollers 79 61
Dutch’s Electric 73 67
The Joint 64.5 75.5
Kiehm Farming 64.5 75.5
Aitkin Lanes 60 80
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
S. Nix/J. Kiehm 168
Marta Swanson 167
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Marta Swanson 462
Stan Nix 427
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 3-8
Buckhorn 109 68
Bann’s Bar 105.5 715
Big Dollar 104.5 75.5
Kalli’s Place 101.5 78.5
Grand Timber 86.5 93.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth 235
Don Reich 231
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 640
Mike Widseth 605
Tuesday Lakers 3-9
McG Lanes 29 67
26 70
Kallis No. 1 25 71
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 225
M. Arnold/B. Sellers 178
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 639
Marsha Arnold 510
Wednesday Ladies 3-10
Darrel’s Dollies 22 22
Strike Force 19 25
Roy’s Babes 19 25
Misfits 18 26
VFW 17 27
McG Baking. 13 31
IND. HIGH GAME:
Pat Anderson 199
Coralie Fredrick 190
IND. HIGH SERIES
Jeannie Fischer 482
Pat Anderson 470
Classic 3-10
Willy’s Marine 93 69
Bann’s Bar 92 70
Fireside Inn 75.5 86.5
Big Sand Bar 63.5 98.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth 204
Dave Hoover 203
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 586
Dave Hoover 534
TNT 3-11
Mark’s Bar 137 43
Morris-Morris 117.5 62.5
McGregor Agency 109 71
American Legion 76.5 100.5
Son’s Construction 76 104
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Christi Williams 226
Jared Burman 216
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Chad Demenge 605
Christi Williams 586
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.