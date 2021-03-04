Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 2-24
Dotzler Power 75 45
Thrivent 72 48
Flat Rock Farm 67 53
Bernick’s 66 54
Dumpster Fire 63 57
Nthn Automtn 51 69
Rustic Trail 43 77
Scott Watkins 42 78
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 300
Justin Burman 255
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 794
Doug Collins 700
Chixs and Dales 2-25
Ed & Stephani’s 70 49
Rock & Rollers 65 54
DAV Team 65 54
Dutch’s Electric 64 55
Aitkin Lanes 60 59
Kiehm Farming 55.5 635
The Joint 47.5 71.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Dave Stephani 220
Marta Swanson 191
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Dave Stephani 541
Marta Swanson 191
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 2-22
Buckhorn 91 26
Kalli’s Place 75.5 44.5
Big Dollar 57.5 62.5
Grand Timber 57 63
Bann’s Bar 54 63
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Christi Williams 244
Mike Walli 231
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 650
Mike Walli 591
Tuesday Lakers 1-5
Kallis No. 1 19 5
McG Lanes 15 9
14 10
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 216
Bethany Sellers 191
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 616
Bethany Sellers 536
Wednesday Ladies 2-24
Darrel’s Dollies 18 18
VFW 16 20
Roy’s Babes 14 22
Misfits 14 22
Strike Force 13 23
McG Baking. 9 27
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jeannie Fischer 186
Sunny Reich 179
IND. HIGH SERIES
Julie Kruse 489
Sunny Reich 481
Classic 2-24
Bann’s Bar 68 40
Willy’s Marine 57 51
Fireside Inn 54.5 53.5
Big Sand Bar 36.5 71.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Dave Lindgren 237
Tony Carr 211
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Dave Lindgren 599
Tony Carr 575
TNT 2-25
Morris-Morris 84.5 35.5
Mark’s Bar 81 39
Son’s Construction 71 49
McGregor Agency 63 57
American Legion 46.5 70.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Christi Williams 231
Stacy Smith 222
IND. HIGH SERIES:
C. Williams/D. Reich 630
Mike Widseth 629
