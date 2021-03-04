Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 2-24

Dotzler Power    75    45

Thrivent    72    48

Flat Rock Farm    67    53

Bernick’s    66    54

Dumpster Fire    63    57

Nthn Automtn    51    69

Rustic Trail    43    77

Scott Watkins    42    78

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        300

Justin Burman        255

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        794

Doug Collins        700

Chixs and Dales 2-25

Ed & Stephani’s    70    49

Rock & Rollers    65    54

DAV Team    65    54

Dutch’s Electric    64    55

Aitkin Lanes    60    59

Kiehm Farming    55.5    635

The Joint    47.5    71.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Dave Stephani        220

Marta Swanson        191

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Dave Stephani        541

Marta Swanson        191

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 2-22

Buckhorn    91    26

Kalli’s Place    75.5    44.5

Big Dollar    57.5    62.5

Grand Timber    57    63

Bann’s Bar    54    63

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Christi Williams        244

Mike Walli        231

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        650

Mike Walli        591

Tuesday Lakers 1-5

Kallis No. 1    19    5

McG Lanes    15    9

     14    10

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        216

Bethany Sellers        191

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        616

Bethany Sellers        536

Wednesday Ladies 2-24

Darrel’s Dollies    18    18

VFW    16    20

Roy’s Babes    14    22

Misfits    14    22

Strike Force    13    23

McG Baking.    9    27

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jeannie Fischer        186

Sunny Reich        179

IND. HIGH SERIES

Julie Kruse        489

Sunny Reich        481

Classic 2-24

Bann’s Bar    68    40

Willy’s Marine    57    51

Fireside Inn    54.5    53.5

Big Sand Bar    36.5    71.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Dave Lindgren        237

Tony Carr        211

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Dave Lindgren        599

Tony Carr        575

TNT 2-25

Morris-Morris    84.5    35.5

Mark’s Bar    81    39

Son’s Construction    71    49

McGregor Agency    63    57

American Legion    46.5    70.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Christi Williams        231

Stacy Smith        222

IND. HIGH SERIES:

C. Williams/D. Reich        630

Mike Widseth        629

