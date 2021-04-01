Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 3-24
Thrivent 146 94
Flat Rock Farm 139 101
Dumpster Fire 128 112
Bernick’s 117 123
Rustic Trail 117 123
Dotzler Power 117 123
Nthn Automtn 101 139
Scott Watkins 93 147
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 276
Nick Harmon 243
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 717
Alex Bobenmoyer 644
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 3-15
Big Dollar 126.5 83.5
Bann’s Bar 123.5 83.5
Kalli’s Place 121.5 88.5
Buckhorn 117 90
Grand Timber 98.5 111.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Christi Williams 254
Don Reich 243
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 632
Don Reich 612
Tuesday Lakers 3-16
McG Lanes 35 69
30 74
Kallis No. 1 29 75
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 193
Marsha Arnold 191
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 514
Marsha Arnold 481
Wednesday Ladies 3-17
Darrel’s Dollies 24 24
VFW 21 27
Misfits 20 28
Strike Force 19 29
Roy’s Babes 19 29
McG Baking. 17 31
IND. HIGH GAME:
Julie Kruse 183
Coralie Fredrick 182
IND. HIGH SERIES
Julie Kruse 511
Jeannie Fischer 500
Classic 3-17
Bann’s Bar 115 74
Willy’s Marine 98 91
Fireside Inn 97.5 91.5
Big Sand Bar 67.5 121.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth 243
Dave Hoover 234
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 667
Dave Hoover 597
TNT 3-18
Mark’s Bar 148 62
Morris-Morris 136.5 73.5
McGregor Agency 135 75
Son’s Construction 95 115
American Legion 87.5 119.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 237
Jerry Farley 210
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 654
Jerry Farley 593
