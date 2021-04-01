Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 3-24

Thrivent    146    94

Flat Rock Farm    139    101

Dumpster Fire    128    112

Bernick’s    117    123

Rustic Trail    117    123

Dotzler Power    117    123

Nthn Automtn    101    139

Scott Watkins    93    147

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        276

Nick Harmon        243

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        717

Alex Bobenmoyer        644

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 3-15

Big Dollar    126.5    83.5

Bann’s Bar    123.5    83.5

Kalli’s Place    121.5    88.5

Buckhorn    117    90

Grand Timber    98.5    111.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Christi Williams        254

Don Reich        243

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        632

Don Reich        612

Tuesday Lakers 3-16

McG Lanes    35    69

    30    74

Kallis No. 1    29    75

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        193

Marsha Arnold        191

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        514

Marsha Arnold        481

Wednesday Ladies 3-17

Darrel’s Dollies    24    24

VFW    21    27

Misfits    20    28

Strike Force    19    29

Roy’s Babes    19    29

McG Baking.    17    31

IND. HIGH GAME:

Julie Kruse        183

Coralie Fredrick        182

IND. HIGH SERIES

Julie Kruse        511

Jeannie Fischer        500

Classic 3-17

Bann’s Bar    115    74

Willy’s Marine    98    91

Fireside Inn    97.5    91.5

Big Sand Bar    67.5    121.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Mike Widseth        243

Dave Hoover        234

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        667

Dave Hoover        597

TNT 3-18

Mark’s Bar    148    62

Morris-Morris    136.5    73.5

McGregor Agency    135    75

Son’s Construction    95    115

American Legion    87.5    119.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        237

Jerry Farley        210

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        654

Jerry Farley        593

