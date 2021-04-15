Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 4-7
Thrivent 187 113
Flat Rock Farm 169 131
Dumpster Fire 162 138
Rustic Trail 159 141
Dotzler Power 148 152
Bernick’s 143 157
Scott Watkins 116 184
Nthn Automtn 114 186
IND. HIGH GAME:
Brian Ladwig 234
Clark Peysar 225
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Clark Peysar 625
Brian Ladwig 599
Chixs and Dales 4-8
Ed & Stephani’s 101 60
Rock & Rollers 91 70
DAV Team 90 71
Dutch’s Electric 85 76
The Joint 76.5 84.5
Kiehm Farming 71.5 89.5
Aitkin Lanes 69 92
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Marta Swanson 210
Sandra Hensel 187
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Sandra Hensel 526
John Swanson 486
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 3-29
Bann’s Bar 164 103
Big Dollar 161 109
Kalli’s Place 154 116
Buckhorn 142 125
Grand Timber 129 141
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Christi Williams 238
Eric Hansen 234
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 653
Christi Williams 615
Tuesday Lakers 3-30
Kallis No. 1 45 75
42 78
McG Lanes 37 83
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Marsha Arnold 199
Christi Williams 197
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Marsha Arnold 549
Christi Williams 504
Wednesday Ladies 3-31
Darrel’s Dollies 31 25
McG Baking. 24 32
Misfits 24 32
Roy’s Babes 23 33
VFW 22 34
Strike Force 20 36
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jeannie Fischer 211
Coralie Fredrick 188
IND. HIGH SERIES
Coralie Fredrick 514
Jeannie Fischer 504
Classic 3-31
Bann’s Bar 142 101
Willy’s Marine 129 114
Fireside Inn 124.5 118.5
Big Sand Bar 90.5 152.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth 266
Bryan Nistler 261
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 712
Bryan Nistler 660
TNT 4-1
Mark’s Bar 187 83
McGregor Agency 171 99
Morris-Morris 153.5 116.5
Son’s Construction 138 132
American Legion 116.5 147.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
J. Burman/D. Reich 257
Mike Widseth 225
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jared Burman 672
Don Reich 646
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.