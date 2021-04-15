Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 4-7

Thrivent    187    113

Flat Rock Farm    169    131

Dumpster Fire    162    138

Rustic Trail    159    141

Dotzler Power    148    152

Bernick’s    143    157

Scott Watkins    116    184

Nthn Automtn    114    186

IND. HIGH GAME:

Brian Ladwig        234

Clark Peysar        225

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Clark Peysar        625

Brian Ladwig        599

Chixs and Dales 4-8

Ed & Stephani’s    101    60

Rock & Rollers    91    70

DAV Team    90    71

Dutch’s Electric    85    76

The Joint    76.5    84.5

Kiehm Farming    71.5    89.5

Aitkin Lanes    69    92

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Marta Swanson        210

Sandra Hensel        187

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Sandra Hensel        526

John Swanson        486

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 3-29

Bann’s Bar    164    103

Big Dollar    161    109

Kalli’s Place    154    116

Buckhorn    142    125

Grand Timber    129    141

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Christi Williams        238

Eric Hansen        234

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        653

Christi Williams        615

Tuesday Lakers 3-30

Kallis No. 1    45    75

    42    78

McG Lanes    37    83

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Marsha Arnold        199

Christi Williams        197

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Marsha Arnold        549

Christi Williams        504

Wednesday Ladies 3-31

Darrel’s Dollies    31    25

McG Baking.    24    32

Misfits    24    32

Roy’s Babes    23    33

VFW    22    34

Strike Force    20    36

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jeannie Fischer        211

Coralie Fredrick        188

IND. HIGH SERIES

Coralie Fredrick        514

Jeannie Fischer        504

Classic 3-31

Bann’s Bar    142    101

Willy’s Marine    129    114

Fireside Inn    124.5    118.5

Big Sand Bar    90.5    152.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Mike Widseth        266

Bryan Nistler        261

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        712

Bryan Nistler        660

TNT 4-1

Mark’s Bar    187    83

McGregor Agency    171    99

Morris-Morris    153.5    116.5

Son’s Construction    138    132

American Legion    116.5    147.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

J. Burman/D. Reich        257

Mike Widseth        225

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jared Burman        672

Don Reich        646

