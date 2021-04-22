Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 4-14

Thrivent    198    132

Flat Rock Farm    187    143

Dumpster Fire    182    148

Rustic Trail    169    161

Bernick’s    163    167

Dotzler Power    152    178

Scott Watkins    142    188

Nthn Automtn    126    204

IND. HIGH GAME:

Alex Bobenmoyer        257, 256

Jarred Burman        246

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Alex Bobenmoyer        718

Jarred Burman        717

Chixs and Dales 4-15

Ed & Stephani’s    103    65

Rock & Rollers    96    72

DAV Team    92    76

Dutch’s Electric    85    83

The Joint    81.5    86.5

Kiehm Farming    76.5    91.5

Aitkin Lanes    71    97

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Sandra Hensel        201

Susan Gabert        173

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Sandra Hensel        521

Glen Bakken        456

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 4-5

Bann’s Bar    180.5    116.5

Big Dollar    174.5    125.5

Kalli’s Place    174    126

Grand Timber    156    144

Buckhorn    152    145

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        224

Mike Widseth        214

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        612

Mike Widseth        603

Classic 4-7

Bann’s Bar    165    105

Willy’s Marine    142.5    127.5

Fireside Inn    138    132

Big Sand Bar    94.5    175.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Tony Carr        222

Doug Hussman        213

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Dave Lindgren        617

Mike Widseth        212

TNT 4-8

Mark’s Bar    202    98

McGregor Agency    196    104

Morris-Morris    177.5    122.5

Son’s Construction    153    147

American Legion    121.5    172.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman        266

Don Reich        248

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        648

Jared Burman        645

