Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 4-14
Thrivent 198 132
Flat Rock Farm 187 143
Dumpster Fire 182 148
Rustic Trail 169 161
Bernick’s 163 167
Dotzler Power 152 178
Scott Watkins 142 188
Nthn Automtn 126 204
IND. HIGH GAME:
Alex Bobenmoyer 257, 256
Jarred Burman 246
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Alex Bobenmoyer 718
Jarred Burman 717
Chixs and Dales 4-15
Ed & Stephani’s 103 65
Rock & Rollers 96 72
DAV Team 92 76
Dutch’s Electric 85 83
The Joint 81.5 86.5
Kiehm Farming 76.5 91.5
Aitkin Lanes 71 97
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Sandra Hensel 201
Susan Gabert 173
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Sandra Hensel 521
Glen Bakken 456
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 4-5
Bann’s Bar 180.5 116.5
Big Dollar 174.5 125.5
Kalli’s Place 174 126
Grand Timber 156 144
Buckhorn 152 145
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 224
Mike Widseth 214
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 612
Mike Widseth 603
Classic 4-7
Bann’s Bar 165 105
Willy’s Marine 142.5 127.5
Fireside Inn 138 132
Big Sand Bar 94.5 175.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Tony Carr 222
Doug Hussman 213
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Dave Lindgren 617
Mike Widseth 212
TNT 4-8
Mark’s Bar 202 98
McGregor Agency 196 104
Morris-Morris 177.5 122.5
Son’s Construction 153 147
American Legion 121.5 172.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jared Burman 266
Don Reich 248
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 648
Jared Burman 645
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.