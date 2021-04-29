Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 4-21

Thrivent    217    143

Dumpster Fire    199    161

Flat Rock Farm    194    166

Rustic Trail    180    180

Bernick’s    176    184

Dotzler Power    175    185

Scott Watkins    151    209

Nthn Automtn    147    213

IND. HIGH GAME:

Matt Finlayson        225

Doug Collins        218

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Doug Collins        593

Cory Kramer        592

Chixs and Dales 4-55

Ed & Stephani’s    110    65

Rock & Rollers    101    74

DAV Team    99    76

The Joint    86.5    88.5

Dutch’s Electric    85    90

Kiehm Farming    78.5    96.5

Aitkin Lanes    71    104

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Sandy Nix        189

John Swanson        177

IND. HIGH SERIES:

John Swanson        500

Ed Gabert        473

