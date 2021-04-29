Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 4-21
Thrivent 217 143
Dumpster Fire 199 161
Flat Rock Farm 194 166
Rustic Trail 180 180
Bernick’s 176 184
Dotzler Power 175 185
Scott Watkins 151 209
Nthn Automtn 147 213
IND. HIGH GAME:
Matt Finlayson 225
Doug Collins 218
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Doug Collins 593
Cory Kramer 592
Chixs and Dales 4-55
Ed & Stephani’s 110 65
Rock & Rollers 101 74
DAV Team 99 76
The Joint 86.5 88.5
Dutch’s Electric 85 90
Kiehm Farming 78.5 96.5
Aitkin Lanes 71 104
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Sandy Nix 189
John Swanson 177
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson 500
Ed Gabert 473
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.