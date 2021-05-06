Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 4-28

Thrivent    242    148

Dumpster Fire    219    171

Flat Rock Farm    204    186

Bernick’s    198    192

Rustic Trail    198    192

Dotzler Power    183    207

Scott Watkins    163    227

Nthn Automtn    152    238

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        244

Jared Bobenmeyer        227

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        644

Doug Collins        615

Chixs and Dales 4-29

Ed & Stephani’s    112    70

Rock & Rollers    101    81

DAV Team    101    81

The Joint    93.5    88.5

Dutch’s Electric    90    92

Kiehm Farming    81.5    100.5

Aitkin Lanes    76    106

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Amber Woodrow        182

Miranda King        168

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Amber Woodrow        489

Glen Bakken        467

