Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 4-28
Thrivent 242 148
Dumpster Fire 219 171
Flat Rock Farm 204 186
Bernick’s 198 192
Rustic Trail 198 192
Dotzler Power 183 207
Scott Watkins 163 227
Nthn Automtn 152 238
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 244
Jared Bobenmeyer 227
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 644
Doug Collins 615
Chixs and Dales 4-29
Ed & Stephani’s 112 70
Rock & Rollers 101 81
DAV Team 101 81
The Joint 93.5 88.5
Dutch’s Electric 90 92
Kiehm Farming 81.5 100.5
Aitkin Lanes 76 106
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Amber Woodrow 182
Miranda King 168
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Amber Woodrow 489
Glen Bakken 467
