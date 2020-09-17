Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 9-9

Nthn Automtn    20    10

Thrivent    20    10

Bernick’s    19    11

Golden Lattes    18    12

Dotzler Power    12    18

Scott Watkins    10    20

Rustic Trail    10    20

Flat Rock Farm    10    20

IND. HIGH GAME:

Nick Harmon        235

Brian Ladwig        234

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Nick Harmon        678

Brian Ladwig        606

Chixs & Dales 9-10

Stephani’s & Ed    5    2

The Joint    5    2

Dutch’s Elec.    5    2

DAV Team    3    4

Kiehm Farming    2    5

Rock & Rollers    2    5

Aitkin Lanes    2    5

Bye    0    7

IND. HIGH GAME:

Ed Gabert        196

Sandra Hensel        182

IND. HIGH SERIES

Sandra Hensel        504

Ed Gabert        468

