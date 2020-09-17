Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 9-9
Nthn Automtn 20 10
Thrivent 20 10
Bernick’s 19 11
Golden Lattes 18 12
Dotzler Power 12 18
Scott Watkins 10 20
Rustic Trail 10 20
Flat Rock Farm 10 20
IND. HIGH GAME:
Nick Harmon 235
Brian Ladwig 234
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Nick Harmon 678
Brian Ladwig 606
Chixs & Dales 9-10
Stephani’s & Ed 5 2
The Joint 5 2
Dutch’s Elec. 5 2
DAV Team 3 4
Kiehm Farming 2 5
Rock & Rollers 2 5
Aitkin Lanes 2 5
Bye 0 7
IND. HIGH GAME:
Ed Gabert 196
Sandra Hensel 182
IND. HIGH SERIES
Sandra Hensel 504
Ed Gabert 468
