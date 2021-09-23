Aitkin bowling
Tuesday Tornadoes 9-14
United 4 Recovery 12 2
Block North 10 4
Savanna Pallets 9 5
Security State Bank 9 5
Rian Tree 5 9
The Office Shop 5 9
Sowing Seeds 4 10
Adventure North MN 2 12
IND. HIGH GAME:
Terry Barrett 188
N. Ruhl/A. Moore 165
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Terry Barrett 508
Ashlinn Moore 443
Feather Merchants 9-15
Dotzler Power 41 19
Scott Watkins 41 19
Bernick’s 40 20
Rustic Trail 31 29
Triton 26 34
Dumpster Fire 24 36
Flat Rock Farm 23 37
Nthn Automtn 14 46
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 255, 235
Nick Harmon 226
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 670
Clark Peysar 558
Thursday Night Live 9-9
Aitkin Lanes
The Landing
Coombs Cuts
Radio Systems Inc.
IND. HIGH GAME:
Isaac Collins 243
Jay Ferdelman 224
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Clark Peysar 616
Randy Johnson 601
Chixs and Dales 9-16
Rock & Rollers 12 2
DAV Team 9 5
Kiehm Farming 7 7
Timber Lakes Septic 7 7
Ed & Stephanis 7 7
Aitkin Lanes 5 9
Dutch’s Electric 4 10
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Amber Woodrow 211
John Swanson 200
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Amber Woodrow 608
John Swanson 559
McGregor bowling
Northstar 9-13
Buckhorn 26 4
Grand Timber 21 9
Bann’s Bar 19.5 10.5
Big Dollar 10.5 19.5
Kalli’s Place 4 26
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Bruce Johnston 196
Dan Dinneen 193
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Keith Kalli 562
John Bajda 531
Tuesday Lakers 9-14
Kallis No. 1 8 0
McG Lanes 6 2
2 6
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 181
Wendy Quick 180
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Marsha Arnold 489
Christi Williams 476
Wednesday Ladies 9-16
VFW 6 2
McG Baking. 5 3
Round Lake Resort 5 3
Mark’s Bar 4 4
T-Bones BBQ 3 5
Darrel’s Dollies 1 7
IND. HIGH GAME:
Pat Anderson 200
Julie Kruse 177
IND. HIGH SERIES
Sunny Reich 506
Jeanette Eide 484
Classic 9-15
Willy’s Marine 52.5 7.5
Bann’s Bar 28 32
Hillcrest 22.5 37.5
Minnesosta National 17 43
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 236
Mike Widseth 220
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 636
Brian Zimpel 529
TNT 9-16
McGregor Agency 47 13
American Legion 35 25
Mark’s Bar 31 29
Son’s Construction 28 32
Morris-Morris 28 32
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jared Burman 256
Justin Burman 208
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jared Burman 640
Don Reich 559
