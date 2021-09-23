Bowling graphic

Aitkin bowling

Tuesday Tornadoes 9-14

United 4 Recovery    12    2

Block North    10    4

Savanna Pallets    9    5

Security State Bank    9    5

Rian Tree    5    9

The Office Shop    5    9

Sowing Seeds    4    10

Adventure North MN    2    12

IND. HIGH GAME:

Terry Barrett        188

N. Ruhl/A. Moore        165

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Terry Barrett        508

Ashlinn Moore        443

Feather Merchants 9-15

Dotzler Power    41    19

Scott Watkins    41    19

Bernick’s    40    20

Rustic Trail    31    29

Triton    26    34

Dumpster Fire    24    36

Flat Rock Farm    23    37

Nthn Automtn    14    46

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        255, 235

Nick Harmon        226

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        670

Clark Peysar        558

Thursday Night Live 9-9

Aitkin Lanes        

The Landing        

Coombs Cuts        

Radio Systems Inc.        

IND. HIGH GAME:

Isaac Collins        243

Jay Ferdelman        224

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Clark Peysar        616

Randy Johnson        601

Chixs and Dales 9-16

Rock & Rollers    12    2

DAV Team    9    5

Kiehm Farming    7    7

Timber Lakes Septic    7    7

Ed & Stephanis    7    7

Aitkin Lanes    5    9

Dutch’s Electric    4    10

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Amber Woodrow        211

John Swanson        200

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Amber Woodrow        608

John Swanson        559

McGregor bowling

Northstar 9-13

Buckhorn    26    4

Grand Timber    21    9

Bann’s Bar    19.5    10.5

Big Dollar    10.5    19.5

Kalli’s Place    4    26

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Bruce Johnston        196

Dan Dinneen        193

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Keith Kalli        562

John Bajda        531

Tuesday Lakers 9-14

Kallis No. 1    8    0

McG Lanes    6    2

     2    6

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        181

Wendy Quick        180

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Marsha Arnold        489

Christi Williams        476

Wednesday Ladies 9-16

VFW    6    2

McG Baking.    5    3

Round Lake Resort    5    3

Mark’s Bar    4    4

T-Bones BBQ    3    5

Darrel’s Dollies    1    7

IND. HIGH GAME:

Pat Anderson        200

Julie Kruse        177

IND. HIGH SERIES

Sunny Reich        506

Jeanette Eide        484

Classic 9-15

Willy’s Marine    52.5    7.5

Bann’s Bar    28    32

Hillcrest    22.5    37.5

Minnesosta National    17    43

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        236

Mike Widseth        220

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        636

Brian Zimpel        529

TNT 9-16

McGregor Agency    47    13

American Legion    35    25

Mark’s Bar    31    29

Son’s Construction    28    32

Morris-Morris    28    32

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman        256

Justin Burman        208

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jared Burman        640

Don Reich        559

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.