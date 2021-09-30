Aitkin Bowling
Tuesday Tornadoes 9-21
United 4 Recovery 17 4
Block North 17 4
Savanna Pallets 13 8
Security State Bank 12 9
Rian Tree 12 9
Sowing Seeds 6 15
The Office Shop 5 16
Adventure North MN 2 19
IND. HIGH GAME:
Brady Catlin 190
Sara Rian 176
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jesse Rian 503
Sara Rian 459
Feather Merchants 9-22
Bernick’s 59 31
Dotzler Power 54 36
Scott Watkins 52 38
Rustic Trail 52 38
Triton 46 44
Flat Rock Farm 40 50
Dumpster Fire 33 57
Nthn Automtn 24 66
IND. HIGH GAME:
Nick Harmon 239
Doug Collins 221
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Doug Collins 642
Jarred Burman 609
Thursday Night Live 9-23
Aitkin Lanes 61.5 28.5
The Landing 48.5 41.5
Deerstand 47 43
Block North 45 45
IND. HIGH GAME:
Mike Arnold 256
Paul Kellerman 233
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Arnold 629
Isaac Collins 621
Chixs and Dales 9-23
DAV Team 16 5
Timber Lakes Septic 14 7
Rock & Rollers 14 7
Kiehm Farming 12 9
Aitkin Lanes 10 11
Ed & Stephanis 9 12
Dutch’s Electric 4 17
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Sandra Hensel 183
Jackie Kiehm 160
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Sandra Hensel 491
Jackie Kiehm 466
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.