Aitkin Bowling

Tuesday Tornadoes 9-21

United 4 Recovery    17    4

Block North    17    4

Savanna Pallets    13    8

Security State Bank    12    9

Rian Tree    12    9

Sowing Seeds    6    15

The Office Shop    5    16

Adventure North MN    2    19

IND. HIGH GAME:

Brady Catlin        190

Sara Rian        176

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jesse Rian        503

Sara Rian        459

Feather Merchants 9-22

Bernick’s    59    31

Dotzler Power    54    36

Scott Watkins    52    38

Rustic Trail    52    38

Triton    46    44

Flat Rock Farm    40    50

Dumpster Fire    33    57

Nthn Automtn    24    66

IND. HIGH GAME:

Nick Harmon        239

Doug Collins        221

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Doug Collins        642

Jarred Burman        609

Thursday Night Live 9-23

Aitkin Lanes    61.5    28.5

The Landing    48.5    41.5

Deerstand    47    43

Block North    45    45

IND. HIGH GAME:

Mike Arnold        256

Paul Kellerman        233

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Arnold        629

Isaac Collins        621

Chixs and Dales 9-23

DAV Team    16    5

Timber Lakes Septic    14    7

Rock & Rollers    14    7

Kiehm Farming    12    9

Aitkin Lanes    10    11

Ed & Stephanis    9    12

Dutch’s Electric    4    17

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Sandra Hensel        183

Jackie Kiehm        160

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Sandra Hensel        491

Jackie Kiehm        466

