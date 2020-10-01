Feather Merchants 9-16
Golden Lattes 44 16
Bernick’s 39 21
Scott Watkins 36 24
Dotzler Power 31 29
Nthn Automtn 24 36
Thrivent 24 36
Rustic Trail 21 39
Flat Rock Farm 20 40
IND. HIGH GAME:
Justin Burman 255
Jarred Burman 249
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Justin Burman 699
Jarred Burman 622
Feather Merchants 9-24
Bernick’s 59 31
Golden Lattes 59 31
Scott Watkins 54 36
Nthn Automtn 44 29
Dotzler Power 24 36
Thrivent 39 51
Rustic Trail 31 59
Flat Rock Farm 30 60
IND. HIGH GAME:
Doug Collins 255
Cory Kramer 247
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Justin Burman 699
Doug Collins 691
Chixs & Dales 9-17
Dutch’s Elec. 10 4
Stephani’s & Ed 10 4
Aitkin Lanes 9 5
Rock & Rollers 5 9
The Joint 5 9
DAV Team 5 9
Kiehm Farming 4 10
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
G. Tereau/M. Swanson 168
Bernie Scofield 157
IND. HIGH SERIES
Marta Swanson 482
Bernie Scofield 466
Chixs & Dales 9-24
Dutch’s Elec. 17 4
Stephani’s & Ed 17 4
Kiehm Farming 11 10
Aitkin Lanes 11 10
Rock & Rollers 10 11
DAV Team 5 16
The Joint 5 16
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Nancy Kiehm 177
Dave Stephani 169
IND. HIGH SERIES
Dave Stephani 466
Bob Carlson 453
