Feather Merchants 9-16

Golden Lattes    44    16

Bernick’s    39    21

Scott Watkins    36    24

Dotzler Power    31    29

Nthn Automtn    24    36

Thrivent    24    36

Rustic Trail    21    39

Flat Rock Farm    20    40

IND. HIGH GAME:

Justin Burman        255

Jarred Burman        249

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Justin Burman        699

Jarred Burman        622

Feather Merchants 9-24

Bernick’s    59    31

Golden Lattes    59    31

Scott Watkins    54    36

Nthn Automtn    44    29

Dotzler Power    24    36

Thrivent    39    51

Rustic Trail    31    59

Flat Rock Farm    30    60

IND. HIGH GAME:

Doug Collins        255

Cory Kramer        247

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Justin Burman        699

Doug Collins        691

Chixs & Dales 9-17

Dutch’s Elec.    10    4

Stephani’s & Ed    10    4

Aitkin Lanes    9    5

Rock & Rollers    5    9

The Joint    5    9

DAV Team    5    9

Kiehm Farming    4    10

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

G. Tereau/M. Swanson    168

Bernie Scofield        157

IND. HIGH SERIES

Marta Swanson        482

Bernie Scofield        466

Chixs & Dales 9-24

Dutch’s Elec.    17    4

Stephani’s & Ed    17    4

Kiehm Farming    11    10

Aitkin Lanes    11    10

Rock & Rollers    10    11

DAV Team    5    16

The Joint    5    16

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Nancy Kiehm        177

Dave Stephani        169

IND. HIGH SERIES

Dave Stephani        466

Bob Carlson        453

