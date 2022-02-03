Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Monday Night Mix 1-3
Northern Automation 26 1
Tire Barn 19 8
Kimbee’s Tupperware 18 9
Deerwood Legion 16 11
Dolls With Balls 11 16
Holm’s Logging 9 18
J3 0 27
Aitkin Lanes 0 27
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred 248
Carrie 188
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred 715
Carrie 490
Tuesday Tornadoes 1-25
The Office Shop 26 2
Block North 19 9
Rian’s Tree 19 9
Sowing Seeds 12 16
Security State Bank 13 15
Savanna Pallets 8 20
Adventure North MN 8 20
United 4 Recovery 7 21
Jerry Ellis 207
Becky Robinson 181
Jerry Ellis 565
Becky Robinson 462
Feather Merchants 1-26
Dotzler Power 78 42
Northern Automation 74 46
Scott Watkins 71 49
Rustic Trail 70 50
Flat Rock Farm 57 63
Dumpster Fire 46 74
Triton 42 78
Bernick’s 40 80
Jarred Burman 267/248
Justin Pratt 241
Jarred Burman 711
Matt Finlayson 621
Thursday Night Live 1-6
Glen Store 25 5
Radio Systems 21 9
Deerstand 19 11
Block North 17 13
Coombs Cuts 13 17
The Landing 11 19
Duffy 9 21
Bernick’s 5 25
Jay D. 279
Ashley C.. 225
Jay D. 664
Ashley C. 578
Chixs and Dales 1-27
Ed & Stephanis 82 44
DAV Team 79 47
Rock & Rollers 71 55
Kiehm Farming 68 58
Aitkin Lanes 65 61
Timber Lakes Septic 57 69
Dutch’s Electric 56 70
Bye 0 0
John Swanson 227
Bruce Bogema 176
John Swanson 618
Bruce Bogema 504
Northstar 1-24
Buckhorn 89.5 60.5
Kalli’s Place 89 61
Big Dollar 81.5 68.5
Grand Timber 69 81
Bann’s Bar 53.5 96.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Zerek Marsyla 230
Joe Arnold 217
Zerek Marsyla 606
Joe Arnold 587
Tuesday Lakers 1-25
Kallis No. 1 30 10
Ball Busters 24 16
McG Lanes 24 16
Bye 0 0
Michelle Dawson 181
Jen Anderson 180
Bethany Sellers 492
Jen Anderson 482
Wednesday Ladies 1-19
Darrel’s Dollies 18 6
Mark’s Bar 14 10
T-Bones BBQ 13 11
McG Baking. 12 12
Round Lake Resort 11 13
VFW 4 20
Coralie Fredrick 212
Wynonna Fredricks 211
IND. HIGH SERIES
Wynonna Fredricks 557
Pat Anderson 535
Classic 1-19
Hillcrest 113 67
Willy’s Marine 105 75
Minnesota National 87.5 92.5
Bann’s Bar 54.5 125.5
Don Reich 226
Bryan Nistler 221
Don Reich 660
Bryan Nistler 595
TNT 1-27
Morris-Morris 96.5 53.5
Mark’s Bar 76.5 73.5
Son’s Construction 68 82
Pine Agency 65 85
American Legion 61.5 88.5
Jared Burman 279
Don Reich 237
Jared Burman 732
Christi Williams 614
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.