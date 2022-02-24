Aitkin Bowling
Monday Night Mix 2-7
Northern Automation 100 35
Dolls With Balls 83.5 51.5
Deerwood Legion 80 55
Kimbee’s Tupperware 72 63
Tire Barn 63 72
J3 58 77
Aitkin Lanes 37.5 97.5
Holm’s Logging 35 100
IND. HIGH GAME:
Matt Finlayson 200
Fran Mitchell 182
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Fran Mitchell 510
Matt Finlayson 507
Tuesday Tornadoes 2-15
The Office Shop 43 6
Rian’s Tree 33 16
Block North 28 21
Sowing Seeds 26 23
Security State Bank 22 27
Adventure North MN 18 31
United 4 Recovery 15 34
Savanna Pallets 11 38
IND. HIGH GAME:
Justin Pratt 246
Becky Robinson 169
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Justin Pratt 587
Becky Robinson 442
Feather Merchants 2-16
Northern Automation 147 63
Scott Watkins 130 80
Triton 114 96
Rustic Trail 106 104
Dotzler Power 91 119
Flat Rock Farm 90 120
Bernick’s 81 129
Dumpster Fire 79 131
IND. HIGH GAME:
Justin Pratt 278
Mike Quale 258
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Quale 707
Justin Pratt 704
Thursday Night Live 1-6
Glen Store 25 5
Radio Systems 21 9
Deerstand 19 11
Block North 17 13
Coombs Cuts 13 17
The Landing 11 19
Duffy 9 21
Bernick’s 5 25
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jay D. 279
Ashley C.. 225
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jay D. 664
Ashley C. 578
Chixs and Dales 1-27
Ed & Stephanis 82 44
DAV Team 79 47
Rock & Rollers 71 55
Kiehm Farming 68 58
Aitkin Lanes 65 61
Timber Lakes Septic 57 69
Dutch’s Electric 56 70
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
John Swanson 227
Bruce Bogema 176
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson 618
Bruce Bogema 504
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 1-24
Buckhorn 89.5 60.5
Kalli’s Place 89 61
Big Dollar 81.5 68.5
Grand Timber 69 81
Bann’s Bar 53.5 96.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Zerek Marsyla 230
Joe Arnold 217
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Zerek Marsyla 606
Joe Arnold 587
Tuesday Lakers 1-25
Kallis No. 1 30 10
Ball Busters 24 16
McG Lanes 24 16
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Michelle Dawson 181
Jen Anderson 180
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Bethany Sellers 492
Jen Anderson 482
Wednesday Ladies 1-19
Darrel’s Dollies 18 6
Mark’s Bar 14 10
T-Bones BBQ 13 11
McG Baking. 12 12
Round Lake Resort 11 13
VFW 4 20
IND. HIGH GAME:
Coralie Fredrick 212
Wynonna Fredricks 211
IND. HIGH SERIES
Wynonna Fredricks 557
Pat Anderson 535
Classic 1-19
Hillcrest 113 67
Willy’s Marine 105 75
Minnesota National 87.5 92.5
Bann’s Bar 54.5 125.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 226
Bryan Nistler 221
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 660
Bryan Nistler 595
TNT 1-27
Morris-Morris 96.5 53.5
Mark’s Bar 76.5 73.5
Son’s Construction 68 82
Pine Agency 65 85
American Legion 61.5 88.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jared Burman 279
Don Reich 237
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jared Burman 732
Christi Williams 614
