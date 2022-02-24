Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Monday Night Mix 2-7

Northern Automation    100    35

Dolls With Balls    83.5    51.5

Deerwood Legion    80    55

Kimbee’s Tupperware    72    63

Tire Barn    63    72

J3    58    77

Aitkin Lanes    37.5    97.5

Holm’s Logging    35    100

IND. HIGH GAME:

Matt Finlayson        200

Fran Mitchell        182

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Fran Mitchell        510

Matt Finlayson        507

Tuesday Tornadoes 2-15

The Office Shop    43    6

Rian’s Tree    33    16

Block North    28    21

Sowing Seeds    26    23

Security State Bank    22    27

Adventure North MN    18    31

United 4 Recovery    15    34

Savanna Pallets    11    38

IND. HIGH GAME:

Justin Pratt        246

Becky Robinson        169

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Justin Pratt        587

Becky Robinson        442

Feather Merchants 2-16

Northern Automation    147    63

Scott Watkins    130    80

Triton    114    96

Rustic Trail    106    104

Dotzler Power    91    119

Flat Rock Farm    90    120

Bernick’s    81    129

Dumpster Fire    79    131

IND. HIGH GAME:

Justin Pratt        278

Mike Quale        258

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Quale        707

Justin Pratt        704

Thursday Night Live 1-6

Glen Store    25    5

Radio Systems    21    9

Deerstand    19    11

Block North    17    13

Coombs Cuts    13    17

The Landing    11    19

Duffy    9    21

Bernick’s    5    25

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jay D.        279

Ashley C..        225

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jay D.        664

Ashley C.        578

Chixs and Dales 1-27

Ed & Stephanis    82    44

DAV Team    79    47

Rock & Rollers    71    55

Kiehm Farming    68    58

Aitkin Lanes    65    61

Timber Lakes Septic    57    69

Dutch’s Electric    56    70

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

John Swanson        227

Bruce Bogema        176

IND. HIGH SERIES:

John Swanson        618

Bruce Bogema        504

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 1-24

Buckhorn    89.5    60.5

Kalli’s Place    89    61

Big Dollar    81.5    68.5

Grand Timber    69    81

Bann’s Bar    53.5    96.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Zerek Marsyla        230

Joe Arnold        217

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Zerek Marsyla        606

Joe Arnold        587

Tuesday Lakers 1-25

Kallis No. 1    30    10

Ball Busters    24    16

McG Lanes    24    16

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Michelle Dawson        181

Jen Anderson        180

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Bethany Sellers        492

Jen Anderson        482

Wednesday Ladies 1-19

Darrel’s Dollies    18    6

Mark’s Bar    14    10

T-Bones BBQ    13    11

McG Baking.    12    12

Round Lake Resort    11    13

VFW    4    20

IND. HIGH GAME:

Coralie Fredrick        212

Wynonna Fredricks        211

IND. HIGH SERIES

Wynonna Fredricks        557

Pat Anderson        535

Classic 1-19

Hillcrest    113    67

Willy’s Marine    105    75

Minnesota National    87.5    92.5

Bann’s Bar    54.5    125.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        226

Bryan Nistler        221

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        660

Bryan Nistler        595

TNT 1-27

Morris-Morris    96.5    53.5

Mark’s Bar    76.5    73.5

Son’s Construction    68    82

Pine Agency    65    85

American Legion    61.5    88.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman        279

Don Reich        237

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jared Burman        732

Christi Williams        614

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.