Aitkin Bowling

Monday Night Mix 1-24

Deerwood Legion    60    21

Northern Automation    59    22

Kimbee’s Tupperware    55    26

Dolls With Balls    55    26

Tire Barn    36    45

Holm’s Logging    24    57

Aitkin Lanes    16    65

J3    8    73

IND. HIGH GAME:

Angie H.        205

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jen Rikala        542

Tuesday Tornadoes 2-1

The Office Shop    33    2

Rian’s Tree    26    9

Block North    21    14

Sowing Seeds    17    18

Security State Bank    13    22

Adventure North MN    11    24

United 4 Recovery    11    24

Savanna Pallets    8    27

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jesse Rian        206

Becky Robinson        146

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jesse Rian        573

Becky Robinson        378

Feather Merchants 2-2

Northern Automation    101    49

Scott Watkins    92    58

Dotzler Power    83    67

Rustic Trail    79    71

Dumpster Fire    72    78

Triton    67    83

Flat Rock Farm    60    90

Bernick’s    44    106

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        268

Cory Kramer        257

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Cory Kramer        671

Jarred Burman        635

Thursday Night Live 1-6

Block North    60.5    29.5

Radio Systems    60.5    29.5

Glen Store    50    40

Coombs Cuts    46.5    43.5

The Landing    43    47

Bernick’s    38    52

Duffy    37    53

Deerstand    24.5    65.5

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jay F.        238

Linda D.        192

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Evan F.        672

Ashley C.        513

Chixs and Dales 2-3

Ed & Stephanis    87    46

DAV Team    81    52

Kiehm Farming    75    58

Rock & Rollers    73    60

Aitkin Lanes    70    63

Timber Lakes Septic    62    71

Dutch’s Electric    58    75

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Dave Stephani        183

Bruce Bogema        178

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Dave Stephani        461

Bruce Bogema        448

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 1-24

Buckhorn    89.5    60.5

Kalli’s Place    89    61

Big Dollar    81.5    68.5

Grand Timber    69    81

Bann’s Bar    53.5    96.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Zerek Marsyla        230

Joe Arnold        217

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Zerek Marsyla        606

Joe Arnold        587

Tuesday Lakers 1-25

Kallis No. 1    30    10

Ball Busters    24    16

McG Lanes    24    16

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Michelle Dawson        181

Jen Anderson        180

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Bethany Sellers        492

Jen Anderson        482

Wednesday Ladies 1-19

Darrel’s Dollies    18    6

Mark’s Bar    14    10

T-Bones BBQ    13    11

McG Baking.    12    12

Round Lake Resort    11    13

VFW    4    20

IND. HIGH GAME:

Coralie Fredrick        212

Wynonna Fredricks        211

IND. HIGH SERIES

Wynonna Fredricks        557

Pat Anderson        535

Classic 1-19

Hillcrest    113    67

Willy’s Marine    105    75

Minnesota National    87.5    92.5

Bann’s Bar    54.5    125.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        226

Bryan Nistler        221

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        660

Bryan Nistler        595

TNT 1-27

Morris-Morris    96.5    53.5

Mark’s Bar    76.5    73.5

Son’s Construction    68    82

Pine Agency    65    85

American Legion    61.5    88.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman        279

Don Reich        237

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jared Burman        732

Christi Williams        614

