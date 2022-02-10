Sorry, an error occurred.
Monday Night Mix 1-24
Deerwood Legion 60 21
Northern Automation 59 22
Kimbee’s Tupperware 55 26
Dolls With Balls 55 26
Tire Barn 36 45
Holm’s Logging 24 57
Aitkin Lanes 16 65
J3 8 73
IND. HIGH GAME:
Angie H. 205
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jen Rikala 542
Tuesday Tornadoes 2-1
The Office Shop 33 2
Rian’s Tree 26 9
Block North 21 14
Sowing Seeds 17 18
Security State Bank 13 22
Adventure North MN 11 24
United 4 Recovery 11 24
Savanna Pallets 8 27
Jesse Rian 206
Becky Robinson 146
Jesse Rian 573
Becky Robinson 378
Feather Merchants 2-2
Northern Automation 101 49
Scott Watkins 92 58
Dotzler Power 83 67
Rustic Trail 79 71
Dumpster Fire 72 78
Triton 67 83
Flat Rock Farm 60 90
Bernick’s 44 106
Jarred Burman 268
Cory Kramer 257
Cory Kramer 671
Jarred Burman 635
Thursday Night Live 1-6
Block North 60.5 29.5
Radio Systems 60.5 29.5
Glen Store 50 40
Coombs Cuts 46.5 43.5
The Landing 43 47
Bernick’s 38 52
Duffy 37 53
Deerstand 24.5 65.5
Jay F. 238
Linda D. 192
Evan F. 672
Ashley C. 513
Chixs and Dales 2-3
Ed & Stephanis 87 46
DAV Team 81 52
Kiehm Farming 75 58
Rock & Rollers 73 60
Aitkin Lanes 70 63
Timber Lakes Septic 62 71
Dutch’s Electric 58 75
Bye 0 0
Dave Stephani 183
Bruce Bogema 178
Dave Stephani 461
Bruce Bogema 448
Northstar 1-24
Buckhorn 89.5 60.5
Kalli’s Place 89 61
Big Dollar 81.5 68.5
Grand Timber 69 81
Bann’s Bar 53.5 96.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Zerek Marsyla 230
Joe Arnold 217
Zerek Marsyla 606
Joe Arnold 587
Tuesday Lakers 1-25
Kallis No. 1 30 10
Ball Busters 24 16
McG Lanes 24 16
Bye 0 0
Michelle Dawson 181
Jen Anderson 180
Bethany Sellers 492
Jen Anderson 482
Wednesday Ladies 1-19
Darrel’s Dollies 18 6
Mark’s Bar 14 10
T-Bones BBQ 13 11
McG Baking. 12 12
Round Lake Resort 11 13
VFW 4 20
Coralie Fredrick 212
Wynonna Fredricks 211
IND. HIGH SERIES
Wynonna Fredricks 557
Pat Anderson 535
Classic 1-19
Hillcrest 113 67
Willy’s Marine 105 75
Minnesota National 87.5 92.5
Bann’s Bar 54.5 125.5
Don Reich 226
Bryan Nistler 221
Don Reich 660
Bryan Nistler 595
TNT 1-27
Morris-Morris 96.5 53.5
Mark’s Bar 76.5 73.5
Son’s Construction 68 82
Pine Agency 65 85
American Legion 61.5 88.5
Jared Burman 279
Don Reich 237
Jared Burman 732
Christi Williams 614
