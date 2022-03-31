Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Monday Night Mix 3-21

Northern Automation    160.5    109.5

Tire Barn    157    113

Kimbee’s Tupperware    154.5    115.5

Dolls With Balls    144.5    125.5

Deerwood Legion    124.5    145.5

J3    119    151

Aitkin Lanes    118    152

Holm’s Logging    91    179

IND. HIGH GAME:

Men        204

Women        199

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Men        571

Women        509

Tuesday Tornadoes 3-22

The Office Shop    59    18

Rian Tree    48    29

Sowing Seeds    44    33

Block North    37    40

Security State Bank    37    40

Adventure North MN    34    43

Savanna Pallets    25    52

United 4 Recovery    24    53

IND. HIGH GAME:

Scott Johnson        187

Nancy Ruhl        165

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Scott Johnson        528

Sara Rian        438

Feather Merchants 3-16

Scott Watkins    209    121

Northern Automation    206    124

Triton    181    149

Rustic Trail    171    159

Dumpster Fire    143    187

Flat Rock Farm    141    189

Bernick’s    137    193

Dotzler Power    130    200

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        257

SCOTT WATKINS        235

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        662

C. Patrick/D. Collins        608

Thursday Night Live 3-17

Block North    162.5    107.5

Glen Store    151.5    118.5

Deerstand    150.5    119.5

The Landing    146.5    123.5

Duffy    126.5    143.5

Radio Systems    118.5    151.5

Coombs Cuts    112.5    157.5

Bernick’s    111.5    158.5

IND. HIGH GAME:

Evan F.        254

Ashley C.        233

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Evan F.        626

Ashley C..        53

Chixs and Dales 3-24

Ed & Stephanis    115    67

DAV Team    1113    69

Aitkin Lanes    105    77

Kiehm Farming    99    83

Rock & Rollers    95    87

Timber Lakes Septic    85    97

Dutch’s Electric    84    98

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Sandra Hensel        200

John Swanson        190

IND. HIGH SERIES:

John Swanson        532

Sandra Hensel        528

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 3-14

Kalli’s Place    205    125

Buckhorn    172.5    157.5

Bann’s Bar    160.5    169.5

Big Dollar    152    178

Grand Timber    146    184

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Calvin Finnila        215

Christi Williams        214

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Zerek Marsyla        600

Christi Williams        575

Tuesday Lakers 3-15

Kallis No. 1    76    12

McG Lanes    56    32

Ball Busters    40    48

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Michelle Dawson        211

Marsha Arnold        189

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Michelle Dawson        537

Marsha Arnold        517

Wednesday Ladies 3-16

Darrel’s Dollies    33    19

McG Baking.    30    22

Round Lake Resort    27    25

T-Bones BBQ    27    25

Mark’s Bar    22.5    29.5

VFW    16.5    35.5

IND. HIGH GAME:

R. Seiberlich/P. Anderson        198

Sunny Reich        189

IND. HIGH SERIES

Sunny Reich        506

Jeannie Fischer        501

Classic 3-16

Hillcrest    209.5    180.5

Willy’s Marine    209.5    180.5

Bann’s Bar    188.5    201.5

Minnesota National    172.5    217.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Don Reich        278

Harrison Nistler        208

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        686

Harrison Nistler        552

TNT 3-10

Morris-Morris    213    117

Mark’s Bar    183.5    146.5

Son’s Construction    158.5    171.5

American Legion    148.5    181.5

Pine Agency    139.5    190.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Harry Kruse Jr.        233

Mike Jacobson        231

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jared Burman        604

Matt Wayrynen        601

