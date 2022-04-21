Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Monday Night Mix 4-4

Northern Automation    187    137

Kimbee’s Tupperware    182.5    141.5

Tire Barn    181.5    142.5

Dolls With Balls    181.5    142.5

J3    153.5    170.5

Deerwood Legion    151.5    172.5

Aitkin Lanes    134.5    189.5

Holm’s Logging    113    211

IND. HIGH GAME:

Nick H./Brady        198

Carrie        180

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Nick H.        550

Carrie        493

Tuesday Tornadoes 4-12

The Office Shop 2nd half win    71    27

Security State Bank    56    42

Rian Tree    55    43

Sowing Seeds    54    44

Block North    46    52

Adventure North MN    43    55

Savanna Pallets    39    59

United 4 Recovery    28    70

IND. HIGH GAME:

Mike Ellis        221

Genny O’Neil        189

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Ellis        537

Genny O’Neil        425

Feather Merchants 4-13

Northern Automation    267    183

Scott Watkins    265    185

Triton    253    197

Rustic Trail    245    205

Flat Rock Farm    218    232

Bernick’s    196    254

Dumpster Fire    194    256

Dotzler Power    152    298

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        290

Jared Bobenmeyer        244

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        684

Jared Bobenmeyer        631

Thursday Night Live 4-7

Block North    218.5    141.5

Deerstand    210    150

Glen Store    196.5    163.5

Duffy    184    176

Radio Systems    172.5    187.5

The Landing    167    193

Coombs Cuts    153.5    206.5

Bernick’s    138    222

IND. HIGH GAME:

Isaac C.        240

Ashley C.        225

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Evan F.        646

Ashley C..        552

Chixs and Dales 4-14

Ed & Stephanis    129    74

DAV Team    125    78

Aitkin Lanes    122    81

Rock & Rollers    109    94

Kiehm Farming    105    98

Dutch’s Electric    94    109

Timber Lakes Septic    94    109

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Dave Stephani        200

Amber Woodrow        196

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Tony Stephani        551

Dave Stephani        532

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 3-28

Kalli’s Place    232.5    157.5

Buckhorn    205.5    184.5

Big Dollar    191.5    198.5

Bann’s Bar    185    205

Grand Timber    176.5    213.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Christi Williams        267

James Jones        232

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Christi Williams        642

Eric Hansen        609

Tuesday Lakers 3-29

Kallis No. 1    86    18

McG Lanes    62    42

Ball Busters    56    48

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Wendy Quick        210

Marsha Arnold        176

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Wendy Quick        567

Marsha Arnold        460

Wednesday Ladies 3-30

Darrel’s Dollies    37    23

Round Lake Resort    32.5    27.5

T-Bones BBQ    32    28

McG Baking.    31    29

Mark’s Bar    27    33

VFW    20.5    39.5

IND. HIGH GAME:

Geri Ward        191

Coralie Fredrick        173

IND. HIGH SERIES

Geri Ward        509

Coralie Fredrick        454

Classic 3-30

Hillcrest    247    203

Willy’s Marine    234.5    215.5

Bann’s Bar    225    225

Minnesota National    193.5    256.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jerry Farley        212

Don Reich        207

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        568

Jerry Farley        535

TNT 3-31

Morris-Morris    251    139

Mark’s Bar    215.5    174.5

American Legion    184.5    205.5

Son’s Construction    182.5    207.5

Pine Agency    155.5    234.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jared Burman        289

Christi Williams        257

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jared Burman        672

Christi Williams        63

