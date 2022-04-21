Aitkin Bowling
Monday Night Mix 4-4
Northern Automation 187 137
Kimbee’s Tupperware 182.5 141.5
Tire Barn 181.5 142.5
Dolls With Balls 181.5 142.5
J3 153.5 170.5
Deerwood Legion 151.5 172.5
Aitkin Lanes 134.5 189.5
Holm’s Logging 113 211
IND. HIGH GAME:
Nick H./Brady 198
Carrie 180
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Nick H. 550
Carrie 493
Tuesday Tornadoes 4-12
The Office Shop 2nd half win 71 27
Security State Bank 56 42
Rian Tree 55 43
Sowing Seeds 54 44
Block North 46 52
Adventure North MN 43 55
Savanna Pallets 39 59
United 4 Recovery 28 70
IND. HIGH GAME:
Mike Ellis 221
Genny O’Neil 189
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Ellis 537
Genny O’Neil 425
Feather Merchants 4-13
Northern Automation 267 183
Scott Watkins 265 185
Triton 253 197
Rustic Trail 245 205
Flat Rock Farm 218 232
Bernick’s 196 254
Dumpster Fire 194 256
Dotzler Power 152 298
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 290
Jared Bobenmeyer 244
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 684
Jared Bobenmeyer 631
Thursday Night Live 4-7
Block North 218.5 141.5
Deerstand 210 150
Glen Store 196.5 163.5
Duffy 184 176
Radio Systems 172.5 187.5
The Landing 167 193
Coombs Cuts 153.5 206.5
Bernick’s 138 222
IND. HIGH GAME:
Isaac C. 240
Ashley C. 225
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Evan F. 646
Ashley C.. 552
Chixs and Dales 4-14
Ed & Stephanis 129 74
DAV Team 125 78
Aitkin Lanes 122 81
Rock & Rollers 109 94
Kiehm Farming 105 98
Dutch’s Electric 94 109
Timber Lakes Septic 94 109
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Dave Stephani 200
Amber Woodrow 196
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Tony Stephani 551
Dave Stephani 532
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 3-28
Kalli’s Place 232.5 157.5
Buckhorn 205.5 184.5
Big Dollar 191.5 198.5
Bann’s Bar 185 205
Grand Timber 176.5 213.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Christi Williams 267
James Jones 232
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Christi Williams 642
Eric Hansen 609
Tuesday Lakers 3-29
Kallis No. 1 86 18
McG Lanes 62 42
Ball Busters 56 48
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Wendy Quick 210
Marsha Arnold 176
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Wendy Quick 567
Marsha Arnold 460
Wednesday Ladies 3-30
Darrel’s Dollies 37 23
Round Lake Resort 32.5 27.5
T-Bones BBQ 32 28
McG Baking. 31 29
Mark’s Bar 27 33
VFW 20.5 39.5
IND. HIGH GAME:
Geri Ward 191
Coralie Fredrick 173
IND. HIGH SERIES
Geri Ward 509
Coralie Fredrick 454
Classic 3-30
Hillcrest 247 203
Willy’s Marine 234.5 215.5
Bann’s Bar 225 225
Minnesota National 193.5 256.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jerry Farley 212
Don Reich 207
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 568
Jerry Farley 535
TNT 3-31
Morris-Morris 251 139
Mark’s Bar 215.5 174.5
American Legion 184.5 205.5
Son’s Construction 182.5 207.5
Pine Agency 155.5 234.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jared Burman 289
Christi Williams 257
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jared Burman 672
Christi Williams 63
