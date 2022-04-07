Aitkin Bowling
Monday Night Mix 3-21
Northern Automation 160.5 109.5
Tire Barn 157 113
Kimbee’s Tupperware 154.5 115.5
Dolls With Balls 144.5 125.5
Deerwood Legion 124.5 145.5
J3 119 151
Aitkin Lanes 118 152
Holm’s Logging 91 179
IND. HIGH GAME:
Men 204
Women 199
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Men 571
Women 509
Tuesday Tornadoes 3-29
The Office Shop 64 20
Sowing Seeds 49 35
Rian Tree 48 36
Security State Bank 44 40
Adventure North MN 41 43
Block North 39 45
Savanna Pallets 27 57
United 4 Recovery 24 60
High Men’s Score Terry Barrett 212
High Men’s Series Scott Johnson 581
High Women’s Score Genny O’Neal 168
High Women’s Series Genny O’Neal 426
Feather Merchants 3-30
Scott Watkins 234 156
Triton 232 158
Northern Automation 228 162
Rustic Trail 201 189
Bernick’s 184 206
Dumpster Fire 171 219
Flat Rock Farm 164 226
Dotzler Power 145 245
IND. HIGH GAME:
Scott Watkins 254
Doug Collins 236
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Doug Collins 632
Cory Kramer 610
Thursday Night Live 3-17
Block North 162.5 107.5
Glen Store 151.5 118.5
Deerstand 150.5 119.5
The Landing 146.5 123.5
Duffy 126.5 143.5
Radio Systems 118.5 151.5
Coombs Cuts 112.5 157.5
Bernick’s 111.5 158.5
IND. HIGH GAME:
Evan F. 254
Ashley C. 233
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Evan F. 626
Ashley C.. 53
Chixs and Dales 3-31
Ed & Stephanis 120 69
DAV Team 118 71
Aitkin Lanes 112 77
Kiehm Farming 99 90
Rock & Rollers 97 92
Dutch’s Electric 89 100
Timber Lakes Septic 87 102
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
John Swanson 209
Deanna Patrick 176
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson 593
Deanna Patrick 438
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 3-14
Kalli’s Place 205 125
Buckhorn 172.5 157.5
Bann’s Bar 160.5 169.5
Big Dollar 152 178
Grand Timber 146 184
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Calvin Finnila 215
Christi Williams 214
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Zerek Marsyla 600
Christi Williams 575
Tuesday Lakers 3-15
Kallis No. 1 76 12
McG Lanes 56 32
Ball Busters 40 48
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Michelle Dawson 211
Marsha Arnold 189
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Michelle Dawson 537
Marsha Arnold 517
Wednesday Ladies 3-16
Darrel’s Dollies 33 19
McG Baking. 30 22
Round Lake Resort 27 25
T-Bones BBQ 27 25
Mark’s Bar 22.5 29.5
VFW 16.5 35.5
IND. HIGH GAME:
R. Seiberlich/P. Anderson 198
Sunny Reich 189
IND. HIGH SERIES
Sunny Reich 506
Jeannie Fischer 501
Classic 3-16
Hillcrest 209.5 180.5
Willy’s Marine 209.5 180.5
Bann’s Bar 188.5 201.5
Minnesota National 172.5 217.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Don Reich 278
Harrison Nistler 208
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 686
Harrison Nistler 552
TNT 3-10
Morris-Morris 213 117
Mark’s Bar 183.5 146.5
Son’s Construction 158.5 171.5
American Legion 148.5 181.5
Pine Agency 139.5 190.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Harry Kruse Jr. 233
Mike Jacobson 231
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jared Burman 604
Matt Wayrynen 601
