Aitkin Bowling
Sunday Sundowners 10-16
Busch Lattes2715
Jen & the Geriatri2418
Hot Tamales1923
Class of ‘641428
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jarred B241
Christina H187
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred B564
Carrie B482
Monday Night Mix 10-17
Bernick’s92.569.5
Deerstand87.574.5
Kimbee’s8577
Aitkin Lanes8379
North. Automat.81.580.5
Dolls with Balls80.581.5
Holm’s Logging7587
Tire Barn6399
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Cory K229
Nikki K199
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred B564
Carrie B482
Chixs and Dales 11-3
The DAV Team4617
Kiehm Farming3924
Ed & Stephani’s3528
Timber Lakes3330
Dutch’s Electric3132
Aitkin Lanes2736
Rock & Rollers2538
The Geriatrics1647
IND. HIGH GAMES:
John Swanson214
Sandy Nix173
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson575
Stanley Nix450
Thursday Night Live 10-20
Duffy145.564.5
Coombs Cuts12288
Block North109.5100.5
The Glen Store101109
The Landing95.5114.5
Deerstand93.5116.5
Grumpy Old Men93117
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Troy D225
Ashley C191
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Joe C585
Ashley C503
Tuesday Tornadoes 10-18
Adv North3316
Unclaimed Frt3316
Office Shop3217
Unit for Recov2326
Savanna Pllt2227
Sowing Seeds2128
Sec State Bank1831
Rian Tree1435
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Scott Watkins225
Nancy Ruhl148
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Scott Watkins528
Rebecca Robinson428
Feather Merchants 10-19
Scott Watkins11991
Dumpster Fire11199
Rustic Trail109.5100.45
Triton107103
Dotzler Power106.5103.5
Bernick’s105105
North Automat97.5112.5
Flat Rock Farm84.5125.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Chris O 256
Jana F 187
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred B 673
Jana F 514
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 10-24
Kalli’s Place115.594.5
Gr Timber110.599.5
Bann’s91.5118.5
Buckhorn89121
Big Dollar84126
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
B. Johnston/C. Williams202
Eric Hansen200
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Bruce Johnston592
Zerek Masyla562
Tuesday Lakers 10-25
Ball Busters3818
Kallis #13620
McGregor Lanes3422
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jen Anderson183
Wendy Quick178
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Wendy Quick479
Jen Anderson458
Classic 10-26
Round Lake138102
Hillcrest127113
Bann’s117.5122.5
Autosmith115.5124.5
MN Nat’l103.5136.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Tony Carr246
Mike Widseth225
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Tony Carr648
Mike Widseth611
Wednesday Ladies 10-26
Buckhorn2012
VFW1913
Gutter Busters1814
McG Baking1517
Mark’s Bar1220
T-Bones1220
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Sunny Reich179
Jeannie Fischer169
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jeannie Fischer488
Nicole Brown469
TNT 10-27
Mark’s Bar100110
Am Legion125.5114.5
Pine Agency122118
Morris-Morris120120
Son’s Const115.5124.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Matt Wayrynen245
Elmo Swedberg238
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Matt Wayrynen687
Elmo Swedberg632
