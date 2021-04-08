Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Feather Merchants 3-31

Thrivent    162    108

Flat Rock Farm    153    117

Dotzler Power    139    131

Rustic Trail    138    132

Dumpster Fire    136    134

Bernick’s    129    141

Scott Watkins    111    159

Nthn Automtn    110    160

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        247

Clark Peysar        246

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        694

Doug Collins        601

Chixs and Dales 4-1

Ed & Stephani’s    96    58

DAV Team    88    66

Rock & Rollers    86    68

Dutch’s Electric    80    74

The Joint    71.5    82.5

Kiehm Farming    69.5    84.5

Aitkin Lanes    67    87

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Glen Bakken        220

Dave Stephani        199

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Glen Bakken        526

Dave Stephani        501

McGregor Bowling

Northstar 3-22

Bann’s Bar    140    97

Big Dollar    137    103

Buckhorn    136    101

Kalli’s Place    135    105

Grand Timber    118    122

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Gary Wilke        223

Don Reich        213

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Don Reich        606

Mike Widseth        598

Tuesday Lakers 3-23

Kallis No. 1    37    75

McG Lanes    37    75

    36    76

Bye     0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Marsha Arnold        190

Christi Williams        181

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Marsha Arnold        535

Christi Williams        499

Wednesday Ladies 3-24

Darrel’s Dollies    28    24

Roy’s Babes    22    30

VFW    21    31

McG Baking.    21    31

Misfits    21    31

Strike Force    19    33

IND. HIGH GAME:

Sunny Reich        184

Jeanette Eide        181

IND. HIGH SERIES

Jeanette Eide        527

Wynnona Fredricks        472

Classic 3-24

Bann’s Bar    129    87

Willy’s Marine    111    105

Fireside Inn    110.5    105.5

Big Sand Bar    81.5    134.5

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Jerry Farley        231

Tom Johnson        215

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Mike Widseth        568

Don Reich        559

TNT 3-25

Mark’s Bar    167    73

Morris-Morris    148.5    91.5

McGregor Agency    146    94

Son’s Construction    113    127

American Legion    106.5    127.5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAMES:

Matt Wayrynen        245

Gary Thompson        224

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Matt Wayrynen        583

Elmo Swedberg        570

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.