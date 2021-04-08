Aitkin Bowling
Feather Merchants 3-31
Thrivent 162 108
Flat Rock Farm 153 117
Dotzler Power 139 131
Rustic Trail 138 132
Dumpster Fire 136 134
Bernick’s 129 141
Scott Watkins 111 159
Nthn Automtn 110 160
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 247
Clark Peysar 246
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 694
Doug Collins 601
Chixs and Dales 4-1
Ed & Stephani’s 96 58
DAV Team 88 66
Rock & Rollers 86 68
Dutch’s Electric 80 74
The Joint 71.5 82.5
Kiehm Farming 69.5 84.5
Aitkin Lanes 67 87
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Glen Bakken 220
Dave Stephani 199
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Glen Bakken 526
Dave Stephani 501
McGregor Bowling
Northstar 3-22
Bann’s Bar 140 97
Big Dollar 137 103
Buckhorn 136 101
Kalli’s Place 135 105
Grand Timber 118 122
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Gary Wilke 223
Don Reich 213
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Don Reich 606
Mike Widseth 598
Tuesday Lakers 3-23
Kallis No. 1 37 75
McG Lanes 37 75
36 76
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Marsha Arnold 190
Christi Williams 181
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Marsha Arnold 535
Christi Williams 499
Wednesday Ladies 3-24
Darrel’s Dollies 28 24
Roy’s Babes 22 30
VFW 21 31
McG Baking. 21 31
Misfits 21 31
Strike Force 19 33
IND. HIGH GAME:
Sunny Reich 184
Jeanette Eide 181
IND. HIGH SERIES
Jeanette Eide 527
Wynnona Fredricks 472
Classic 3-24
Bann’s Bar 129 87
Willy’s Marine 111 105
Fireside Inn 110.5 105.5
Big Sand Bar 81.5 134.5
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Jerry Farley 231
Tom Johnson 215
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth 568
Don Reich 559
TNT 3-25
Mark’s Bar 167 73
Morris-Morris 148.5 91.5
McGregor Agency 146 94
Son’s Construction 113 127
American Legion 106.5 127.5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Matt Wayrynen 245
Gary Thompson 224
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Matt Wayrynen 583
Elmo Swedberg 570
