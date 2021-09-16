Bowling graphic

Aitkin Bowling

Tuesday Tornadoes 9-7

The Office Shop    5    2

Rian Tree    5    2

United 4 Recovery    5    2

Security State Bank    4    3

Block North    3    44

Adventure North MN    2    5

Sowing Seeds    2    5

Savanna Pallets    2    5

IND. HIGH GAME:

Scott Johnson        198

Ashlinn Moore        188

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Scott Johnson        554

Sara Rian        481

Feather Merchants 9-8

Rustic Trail    21    9

Dotzler Power    21    9

Bernick’s    20    10

Scott Watkins    16    14

Dumpster Fire    14    16

Triton    10    20

Flat Rock Farm    9    21

Nthn Automtn    9    21

IND. HIGH GAME:

Jarred Burman        258

Nick Harmon        234

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Jarred Burman        652

Nick Harmon        625

Thursday Night Live 9-9

Radio Systems Inc.    20.5    9.5

Aitkin Lanes    20    10

Coombs Cuts    19    11

The Landing    16.5    13.5

IND. HIGH GAME:

Troy Johnson        243

Ashley Collins        211

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Evan Ferdelman        637

Ashley Collins        530

Chixs and Dales 9-9

Rock & Rollers    7    0

Ed & Stephanis    5    2

The Joint    5    2

DAV Team    5    2

Dutch’s Electric    2    5

Kiehm Farming    2    5

Aitkin Lanes    2    5

Bye    0    0

IND. HIGH GAME:

Dave Stephani        199

Sandra Hensel        187

IND. HIGH SERIES:

Dave Stephani        530

Sandra Hensel        477

