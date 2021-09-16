Aitkin Bowling
Tuesday Tornadoes 9-7
The Office Shop 5 2
Rian Tree 5 2
United 4 Recovery 5 2
Security State Bank 4 3
Block North 3 44
Adventure North MN 2 5
Sowing Seeds 2 5
Savanna Pallets 2 5
IND. HIGH GAME:
Scott Johnson 198
Ashlinn Moore 188
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Scott Johnson 554
Sara Rian 481
Feather Merchants 9-8
Rustic Trail 21 9
Dotzler Power 21 9
Bernick’s 20 10
Scott Watkins 16 14
Dumpster Fire 14 16
Triton 10 20
Flat Rock Farm 9 21
Nthn Automtn 9 21
IND. HIGH GAME:
Jarred Burman 258
Nick Harmon 234
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Jarred Burman 652
Nick Harmon 625
Thursday Night Live 9-9
Radio Systems Inc. 20.5 9.5
Aitkin Lanes 20 10
Coombs Cuts 19 11
The Landing 16.5 13.5
IND. HIGH GAME:
Troy Johnson 243
Ashley Collins 211
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Evan Ferdelman 637
Ashley Collins 530
Chixs and Dales 9-9
Rock & Rollers 7 0
Ed & Stephanis 5 2
The Joint 5 2
DAV Team 5 2
Dutch’s Electric 2 5
Kiehm Farming 2 5
Aitkin Lanes 2 5
Bye 0 0
IND. HIGH GAME:
Dave Stephani 199
Sandra Hensel 187
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Dave Stephani 530
Sandra Hensel 477
