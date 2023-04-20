Chixs and Dales 4-13
Timber Lakes 126 70
The DAV Team 119 77
Rock & Rollers 109 87
Kiehm Farming 100.5 95.5
Ed & Stephani’s 98 98
Dutch’s Electric 90 106
The Geriatrics 70.5 125.5
Aitkin Lanes 67 129
IND. HIGH GAMES:
John Swanson 233
Chuck Leone 231
IND. HIGH SERIES:
John Swanson 573
Chuck Leone 508
Northstar 4-3
Kalli’s Place 268.5 181.5
Gr Timber 240 210
Bann’s 222 228
Buckhorn 215 235
Big Dollar 214 236
Bye 0 0
Christi Williams 248
Mike Walli 243
Keith Kalli 615
Mike Walli 614
Classic 4-5
Autosmith 289 191
Round Lake 256.5 223.5
Bann’s 242.5 237.5
Hillcrest 229.5 250.5
MN Nat’l 186.5 293.5
Dan Johnson 256
Tony Carr 216
Don Reich 614
Mike Widseth 608
Wednesday Ladies 4-5
Buckhorn 41 19
VFW 31 29
T-Bones 29 31
Mark’s Bar 28 32
Gutter Busters 27 33
McG Baking 24 36
Sunny Reich 180
Beth Ambuehl 169
Sunny Reich 456
Pat Anderson 451
TNT 4-6
Mark’s Bar 224 196
Morris-Morris 218 198
Son’s Const 215 205
Pine Agency 206.5 213.5
Am Legion 201 216
Elmo Swedberg 234
Jarred Burman 232
Elmo Swedberg 626
Don Reich 617
