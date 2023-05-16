All golf leagues at Cuyuna Rolling Hills are open to the public, please call 218-534-3489 for more information.
MONDAY COUPLES LEAGUE
First place: Mike and Laura Eisenbraun
Second place: Joni Emery and Doug Nelson
Third place: Bobby and Donna Erwin
#8 longest putt: Mary Ellen Perry
#3 closest to the pin: Jerry Huxford
TUESDAY MORNING MENS GROUP
First place tied: Jeff Olson, Tim Viney, George DeBeck, Gerry Bertelson
First place tied: Dennis Christ, Ray Woods, Les Rootes
Third place: Blain Graphenteen, Kirt Dotzler, Bill Wadell, Brian Bruhjell
#3 closest to the pin: Dan Hasenstein
#12 closest to the pin: Gerry Bertelson
#17 closest to the pin: Brian Bruhjell
#8 longest putt: Gerry Bertelson
#18 longest putt: Dan Hasenstein
THURSDAY MORNING MENS GROUP
First place: Dan Hasenstein, Ray Woods, Jeff Mitchell, Dave Stefani
Second place: Les Rootes, Brian Bruhjell, Gerry Huxford, Dennis Christ
Third place tied: Jeff Olson Tim Viney, Bill Wadell
Third place tied: Mark Westad, Jack VanValkenberg, George DeBeck
#3 closest to the pin: Dan Hasenstein
#12 closest to the pin: Jack VanValkenburg
#17 closest to the pin: Jeff Mitchell
#8 longest putt: Jeff Mitchell
#18 longest putt: Bruce Bogema
