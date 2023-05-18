Gobblers clobber St. Paul Como Park

The Aitkin Gobblers celebrate their third place finish at the Concordia Academy Tournament Saturday.

 Tim Buchholz

The Aitkin Gobblers softball team finished 2-1 Saturday when they traveled to Concordia Academy. They opened with a 23-2 win over a depleted St. Paul Como Park team, lost to Hill-Murray, then beat Hawley 6-3 in nine innings.

In the opener, Aitkin scored 14 runs in the second, then five in the third and four more in the fourth.

