Gobblers clobber St. Paul Como Park

The Aitkin Gobblers softball team finished 2-1 Saturday when they traveled to Concordia Academy. They opened with a 23-2 win over a depleted St. Paul Como Park team, lost to Hill-Murray, then beat Hawley 6-3 in nine innings.
In the opener, Aitkin scored 14 runs in the second, then five in the third and four more in the fourth.
Ella Janzen had a 4-5 game including five runs batted in. Every Gobbler had at least one hit with Abby Palm also going 4-5 with a pair of runs batted in. Emma Skaj was 3-4 with seven runs batted in, Ellie Hoppe was 3-3 with two knocked in, Hannah Jones was 3-4 with one run batted in, Allie Kullhem was 2-3 with two runs batted in, Camille Parenteau was 2-3 with two knocked in, and Bailey Gabrio was 2-3 with two runs scored. Sage Puhl had one hit and one run batted in while Janzen, Kullhem and Hoppe all scored four runs.
Kendall Ratz went the first two innings, giving up no runs and no hits while striking out five and picked up the win. Parenteau pitched the final two innings, walked three and struck out two.
Aitkin 23 24 0
S.P. Como 2 1 0
The Gobblers got no-hits in game two against the Pioneers, a 12-0 loss with Palm coaxing a walk to become the only base runner of the game for Aitkin.
Ratz took the loss in this game, giving up five runs and striking out just one hitter in her four innings of work. Sienna Melz went the final two innings, giving up seven runs and walking one hitter.
Hill-Murray 12 19 0
Aitkin 0 0 0
Game three was a beauty as Aitkin scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning and picked up the 6-3 victory over Hawley.
The Gobblers led 3-2 into the bottom of the seventh but the Nuggets scored one to send it to extra innings.
Aitkin scored three in the ninth, held the Nuggets scoreless and got the win.
Ratz went seven and two-thirds fanning seven while Melz got the victory going the rest of the way, giving up a run and walking two. The Gobblers rapped out a dozen hits led by Kullhem with three while Janzen, Skaj and Parenteau each had a pair. Jones, Gabrio and Puhl each added a hit apiece. Janzen and Skaj both knocked in two runs and Kullhem had the other run batted in.
Aitkin 6 12 0
Hawley 3 5 0
Aitkin celebrated the final home game of the season last Thursday but it was the visiting Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels that left happy after a 15-2 victory.
The Rebels pounded out 15 hits in the game, allowed only five for Aitkin and took an early 8-0 lead and never looked back.
Jones had two of the Gobbler hits and scored both runs while Natalie Stueven had a single and knocked in both runs. Janzen and Kullhem had the other two hits.
Ratz took the loss, pitching three innings, walked one and struck out one. Melz went the final two innings, walking one and striking out one as well.
Aitkin struck out nine times against Alexis Hoffman.
Rebels 15 15 0
Aitkin 2 5 4
WP Alexis Hoffman
LP Kendall Ratz
Esko and Aitkin had a real pitching duel May 9 in Esko, but the host team came away with a 4-2 win over the visiting Gobblers.
K. Fox picked up the win for the Eskomos, giving up six hits, fanning eight and walking just one. Ratz took the hard-luck loss, giving up nine hits, walked none and struck out four.
The game was 3-0 into the fifth when the Gobblers scored two runs. Jones singled, Janzen doubled and Kullhem knocked both runs in with a single. Janzen had a pair of hits with Jones, Kullhem, Haley Shereck and Gabrio each banging out one hit.
Aitkin 2 6 0
Esko 4 9 0
WP K. Fox
LP Kendall Ratz
