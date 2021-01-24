The McGregor Lanes no tap tournament has been extended through the beginning of March.
The tournament is open to singles, doubles and three-person team competition. Originally, it was supposed to end Jan. 30-31, but the competition weekends are now extended.
For more information, call 218-768-2345, or email mcgregorlanes@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.