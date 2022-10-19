The Aitkin Gobbler seventh and eighth grade football teams each had 21 players finish the season.
Each team played three games against opponents at their grade level and three games combined with each other when their opponents’ numbers dictated the opponents could only field one team.
The Gobblers opened at Crosby-Ironton in a “combined” game and pounded C-I 34-0. Next, Aitkin traveled to Staples where the seventh grade won 24-6 and the eighth grade shut out the Cardinals 28-0.
C-I came to Aitkin for another “combined” game and the Gobblers won 36-6.
The Gobblers next travelled to Grand Rapids where the seventh graders won 20-6 and the eighth graders won 32-6. Deer River came to Aitkin for a “combined” game and the Gobblers prevailed 28-6.
On the final night of the season, Pillager came to Aitkin for the season’s final two games. The seventh grade team won 20-0 and the eighth grade finished off its second straight undefeated season with a 48-0 rout.
The junior high football coaching staff, made up of J.D. Green (played four years of college football-ending with two years at Nevada-Reno), Rory Sanders (played four years at Concordia-St. Paul) and Mike Reem (played four years at Moorhead State) really appreciated each one of the 42 boys who stuck it out the whole season, practiced hard each day, learned a ton about football and had fun building some great memories.
