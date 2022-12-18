The Northern Lakes Lightning hockey went on the road to Breckenridge/Wahpeton Dec. 9 and came home with a convincing 6-1 victory, squaring their record at 2-2 for the season. 

After the host team opened the scoring, Logan Verville scored his first goal of the season from Jerome Martin and Darby Boelter to tie things at 10:55 of the first. Christian Crutcher gave the Lightning the lead at 13:31 with a power play goal with Boelter and Isaac Peterson getting the assists. 

