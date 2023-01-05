Logan Verville scored four goals to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to an 8-4 victory over Becker-Big Lake Dec. 29 at the Breezy Point Hockey Arena.
The Lightning scored seven goals in the final two periods to pick up the win, moving its record to 4-3.
The first period saw Verville score his third goal of the season at the 9:03 mark with assists going to Isaac Peterson and Christian Crutcher.
Each team scored three times in the second with the Lightning getting a goal from Preston Verness, his first goal of the season from Peterson and Crutcher at :21. Easton Anderson picked up his fourth of the year from Jerome Martin and Verville at 1:37. Verville scored his fourth from Anderson and Finnegan Fogarty at 7:28.
It was 4-3 Lightning heading to the third period when Northern Lakes put it away. Peterson scored his third of the season at 3:12 from Darby Boelter and Kolbe Severson, Verville completed his hat trick at 6:02 from Wyatt Balmer, Verville scored again at 11:44 from Anderson and Martin and Boelter finished the scoring with his second of the season at 14:00 from Peterson. Cy Thull picked up the win with 16 saves while the Lightning had 31 shots on goal. Penalties were three for six minutes for Becker-Big Lake and seven for 16 minutes for the Lightning.
Becker-Big Lake 0 3 1 4
Lightning 1 3 4 8
Matt Filippi’s first period goal was all the visiting Little Falls Flyers would need as Richie Variano stopped all 17 shots on goal by the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 4-0 shutout Dec. 28. The loss drops the Lightning to 3-3 on the season while the Flyers improve to 4-3. Nigel DeSanto stopped 24 of 28 shots on goal. The Lightning was called for five penalties for eight minutes while the Flyers had two whistles for four minutes.
Little Falls 1 3 0 4
Lightning 0 0 0 0
Next action for the Lightning will be Saturday, Jan. 7 at Thief River Falls.
