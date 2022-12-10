Easton Anderson and Jerome Martin each scored a pair of goals and Nigel DeSanto stopped 25 of 28 shots as the Northern Lakes Lightning picked up its first win of the season, a 5-3 win Dec. 1 over visiting Prairie Centre.
The Lightning broke open a 1-1 game with three goals in the second period, two in a 48 second span.
Anderson opened the scoring in the first with a tally at 9:53 with assists going to Jayden Marthaler and Finnegan Fogarty. Eli Fletcher tied the game at 10:42 and both teams failed to score the rest of the period.
It was all Lightning in the second as Martin scored at 1:05, a power play goal with Logan Verville and Christian Crutcher getting the helpers, Marthaler scored at 1:48 to make it 3-1. Anderson scored his second goal at 11:07 sending the game into the third with Northern Lakes leading 4-1.
Prairie Centre scored early to make it 4-2 but Martin scored a short-handed goal to up the lead to 5-2. Darby Boelter picked up the assist. Prairie Centre finished the scoring with a goal at 10:59 from Derick Sorenson. The Lightning were whistled six times for 12 minutes in penalties while Prairie Centre picked up eight minutes on four penalties.
The Lightning had 36 shots on goal while DeSanto stopped 25 shots, 21 of them in the final two periods.
Prairie Centre 1 0 2 3
Lightning 1 3 1 5
Kolbe Severson scored a first period goal from Noah Miles and the 1-0 lead held up until the third period for the Northern Lakes Lightning Nov. 28 but the Fergus Falls Otters erupted for a trio of third period goals and picked up a season opening 3-1 win at the Breezy Point Arena. Ethan Kunz stopped 48 shots for the Lightning. Severson scored his first goal of the season at 1:30 of the first but the offense couldn’t get another goal despite putting 52 shots on goal in the game.
