Kolbe Severson hockey

Kolbe Severson celebrates after scoring the Lightning’s only goal in their 3-1 loss to Fergus Falls.

 Jen Ehnstrom

Easton Anderson and Jerome Martin each scored a pair of goals and Nigel DeSanto stopped 25 of 28 shots as the Northern Lakes Lightning picked up its first win of the season, a 5-3 win Dec. 1 over visiting Prairie Centre. 

The Lightning broke open a 1-1 game with three goals in the second period, two in a 48 second span. 

