Jerome Martin scored a pair of goals as the Northern Lakes Lightning finished off a very busy week of hockey with an 8-2 victory last Saturday on the road at Willmar. The win gives the Lightning a 10-13 record heading into the final week of the regular season.
Four goals in each of the first two periods skyrocketed the Lightning to its fourth win in a row. Easton Anderson opened the scoring in the first with his 12th goal of the season and then Wyatt Balmer scored his third from Finnegan Fogarty. By the time the period ended, Martin scored his 10th from Anderson and Christian Crutcher. Second period goals came from Martin, his 11th, from Logan Verville, Kolbe Severson, his fifth from Darby Boelter, Boelter, and his ninth from Isaac Peterson and Severson and Verville on the power play. Nigel DeSanto picked up the win in goal with 18 saves and the Lightning had a big day with 49 shots on goal. They had four penalties for eight minutes while the Cardinals had 18 minutes on five penalties.
Lightning 4 4 0 8
Willmar 1 1 0 2
The Lightning took a 2-0 lead after the first first period and never looked back as they defeated the visiting Greenway Raiders Friday night by a 5-1 score.
Noah Miles scored his second goal of the season at 4:51 assisted by Jayden Marthaler and Preston Verness to get the Lightning started. Six minutes later it was Easton Anderson with his 11th from Jerome Martin and Isaac Peterson. Greenway cut it to 2-1 in the second but Darby Boelter answered with a goal at 5:34 assisted by Peterson and Kolbe Severson and the Lightning took a 3-1 lead to the third period. Logan Verville, who had a big week, picked up his 18th goal of the season from Anderson and Wyatt Balmer for a 4-1 lead at 4:15 and Boelter scored again at 13:01 to complete the scoring with Jack Carr and Caden Nelson getting the helpers.
Penalties were five for 13 minutes for the Raiders and eight for 16 minutes for the Lightning. Meanwhile, Ethan Kunz picked up the win in net, stopping 22 of 23 shots while the Lightning fired 42 shots on the Raiders’ Derek Gibeau.
Greenway 0 1 0 1
Lightning 2 1 2 5
Logan Verville had a hat trick and Nigel DeSanto stopped 27 of 29 shots as the Lightning defeated Morris/Benson 4-2 on the road Thursday night.
Kolbe Severson opened the scoring at 2:22 of the first with his fourth goal of the year with the assist going to Isaac Peterson. It was tied 1-1 after one but the Lightning scored twice in the second. Verville scored at 1:03, his 15th from Easton Anderson and Wyatt Balmer then scored again at 15:08 from Peterson to make it 3-1 into the third period. Verville completed the “trick” at 4:34 of the third, his 17th of the season, a short-handed goal to complete the Lightning scoring for the night.
The Lightning had three penalties for six minutes while Morris/Benson had two for four minutes.
Lightning 1 2 1 4
Morris/Benson 1 0 1 2
Isaac Peterson scored at 4:12 of overtime, his sixth of the year from Darby Boelter and the Northern Lakes recorded a 5-4 victory over Hibbing Feb. 7 at the Breezy Point Arena.
Nigel DeSanto recorded 42 saves to pick up the win while the Lightning had 35 shots on goal. The Lightning opened the scoring in the first as Jerome Martin scored his ninth of the year at 1:43 from Logan Verville and Easton Anderson. Finnegan Fogarty scored at 2:57 from Peterson and Kolbe Severson to make it 2-0. Hibbing scored twice to tie things up after one period. The Lightning got the lead back at :28 on a goal by Darby Boelter, his seventh of the season with assists going to Fogarty and Peter-
son. Fogarty got his ninth from Christian Crutcher at 6:29 to give the Lightning a 4-2 lead. Again the Bluejackets scored a pair to tie it at 4-4 into the third. Neither team scored in the third period setting up Peterson’s overtime heroics.
Hibbing 2 2 0 0 4
Lightning 2 2 0 1 5
The Lightning hosts Detroit Lakes Thursday, Feb. 16.
