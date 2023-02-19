Isaac Peterson

Isaac Peterson with the winning shot for the Lightning.

 Jen Ehnstrom

Jerome Martin scored a pair of goals as the Northern Lakes Lightning finished off a very busy week of hockey with an 8-2 victory last Saturday on the road at Willmar. The win gives the Lightning a 10-13 record heading into the final week of the regular season. 

Four goals in each of the first two periods skyrocketed the Lightning to its fourth win in a row. Easton Anderson opened the scoring in the first with his 12th goal of the season and then Wyatt Balmer scored his third from Finnegan Fogarty. By the time the period ended, Martin scored his 10th from Anderson and Christian Crutcher. Second period goals came from Martin, his 11th, from Logan Verville, Kolbe Severson, his fifth from Darby Boelter, Boelter, and his ninth from Isaac Peterson and Severson and Verville on the power play. Nigel DeSanto picked up the win in goal with 18 saves and the Lightning had a big day with 49 shots on goal. They had four penalties for eight minutes while the Cardinals had 18 minutes on five penalties.

