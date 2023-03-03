The Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team erupted for eight goals over the final two periods to sprint past the visiting Willmar Cardinals 8-1 in the opening round of the Section hockey playoffs last Saturday night.
The win puts the Lightning into the Section semifinals against Fergus Falls in St. Cloud Feb. 28.
It was a scoreless first period before the Lightning got things started in the second. Nick Brunkhorst scored his second goal of the season at the 7:04 mark assisted by Jayden Marthaler and Christian Crutcher to put Northern Lakes in front 1-0.
Two minutes later, it was Marthaler with his second of the year from Cole Anderson and Wyatt Balmer to up it to 2-0. Willmar made it 2-1 at 11:53 but Logan Verville answered that with his 22nd just a minute later restoring the two-goal lead after two periods.
The Lightning blew it open with five goals in the third starting with Kolbe Severson’s sixth of the year from Balmer and Darby Boelter at 4:48. At 5:24 it was Finnegan Fogarty from Crutcher and at 8:01 Jerome Martin netted his 13th of the season on the power play from Easton Anderson and it was 6-1.
Verville kept it going with his 23rd from Crutcher and Malaki McLaughlin and Marthaler picked up his second of the game and third of the season at 13:02 from Isaac Peterson to complete the scoring.
Nigel DeSanto was nearly flawless in the net for the Lightning, stopping 18 of 19 shots on goal.
