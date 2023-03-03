The Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team erupted for eight goals over the final two periods to sprint past the visiting Willmar Cardinals 8-1 in the opening round of the Section hockey playoffs last Saturday night. 

The win puts the Lightning into the Section semifinals against Fergus Falls in St. Cloud Feb. 28.

