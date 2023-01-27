Northstar 1-9
Kalli’s Place5238
Buckhorn5040
Big Dollar4743
Gr Timber4347
Bann’s2961
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Zerek Marsyla279
Mike Walli226
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Zerek Marsyla703
Mike Walli612
Tuesday Lakers 1-10
Kallis #1204
McGregor Lanes168
Ball Busters1212
Coralie Fredrickson176
Michelle Dawson169
Michelle Dawson463
Wendy Quick453
Classic 1-11
Round Lake75.544.5
Hillcrest70.549.5
Bann’s4773
Autosmith44.575.5
MN Nat’l3783
Jerry Farley235
Jerry Feucht205
Mike Widseth564
Mark Kleidon561
Wednesday Ladies 1-11
Buckhorn102
T-Bones84
VFW57
Mark’s Bar57
McG Baking48
Gutter Busters48
Jeannie Fischer182
Mary Kocken176
Jeannie Fischer459
Mary Kocken454
TNT 1-12
Morris-Morris44.515.5
Mark’s Bar3129
Pine Agency2733
Son’s Const2535
Am Legion2238
Jared Burman244
Matt Wayrynen236
Jared Burman626
Don Reich610
