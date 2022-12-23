Northstar 12-5
Kalli’s Place219.5170.5
Gr Timber219.5170.5
Bann’s186204
Buckhorn176214
Big Dollar134256
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Calvin Finnila279
Randy Johnson259
IND. HIGH SERIES:
CValvin Finnila711
Eric Hansen664
Tuesday Lakers 12-6
Ball Busters7034
Kallis #16638
McGregor Lanes6638
Wendy Quick195
Heather Smith175
Wendy Quick528
Marsha Arnold504
Classic 12-7
Bann’s251.5168.5
Hillcrest221.5198.5
Round Lake195.5224.5
Autosmith191229
MN Nat’l165255
Bryan Nistler266
Tom Nistler217
Bryan Nistler643
Don Reich570
Wednesday Ladies 12-7
Gutter Busters3125
VFW29.526.5
McG Baking29.526.5
Mark’s Bar26.529.5
Buckhorn2630
T-Bones25.530.5
Julie Kruse203
Nicole Brown192
Pat Anderson498
Nicole Brown482
TNT 12-1
Mark’s Bar233.5156.5
Son’s Const207.5182.5
Pine Agency207183
Am Legion203187
Morris-Morris164.5225.5
Elmo Swedberg249
Jared Burman247
Jared Burman706
Elmo Swedberg655
