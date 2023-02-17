Northstar 1-30
Kalli’s Place113.566.5
Big Dollar9189
Gr Timber89.590.5
Bann’s8397
Buckhorn79101
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Zerek Marsyla240
Mike Widseth225
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth645
Zerek Marsyla619
Tuesday Lakers 1-31
McGregor Lanes3612
Ball Busters2820
Kallis #12424
Michelle Dawson180
Marsha Arnold170
Michelle Dawson486
M.Arnold/H. Smith447
Classic 2-1
Round Lake11595
Hillcrest110100
Autosmith108.5101.5
Bann’s104106
MN Nat’l76134
Steve Feucht237
Mike Widseth236
Don Reich656
Mike Widseth617
Wednesday Ladies 2-1
Buckhorn204
VFW1410
Gutter Busters1113
Mark’s Bar1113
T-Bones1014
McG Baking618
Rose Seiberlich183
Beth Ambuehl180
Kathie Friedl502
Julie Kruse468
TNT 2-2
Pine Agency82.567.5
Am Legion7674
Mark’s Bar7377
Morris-Morris7080
Son’s Const6585
Jared Burman268
Justin Burman246
Jared Burman673
Justin Burman622
