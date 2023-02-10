Northstar 1-23
Kalli’s Place91.558.5
Gr Timber81.568.5
Buckhorn7575
Big Dollar7179
Bann’s5793
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Bruce Johnston243
James Jones216
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Bruce Johnston603
Mike Widseth577
Tuesday Lakers 1-24
McGregor Lanes3010
Kallis #12218
Ball Busters2218
Heather Smith164
Liz Eddy163
Michelle Dawson444
Liz Eddy430
Classic 1-25
Round Lake9783
Hillcrest95.584.5
Autosmith90.589.5
Bann’s88.591.5
MN Nat’l64116
Jerry Farley244
Mike Widseth237
Mike Widseth636
Don Reich608
Wednesday Ladies 1-25
Buckhorn164
VFW119
Mark’s Bar1010
T-Bones911
Gutter Busters812
McG Baking614
Pat Anderson190
Nicole Brown183
Pat Anderson485
Julie Kruse463
TNT 1-26
Pine Agency77.542.5
Son’s Const5961
Mark’s Bar5763
Morris-Morris5664
Am Legion5268
Jared Burman258
Mark Kleidon239
Jared Burman711
Matt Wayrynen675
