Northstar 2-27
Bann’s191139
Kalli’s Place157143
Gr Timber155.5144.5
Buckhorn142.5157.5
Big Dollar142.5157.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth259
Mike Walli221
Christi Williams236
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth632
Christi Williams567
Tuesday Lakers 2-28
McGregor Lanes6416
Ball Busters5030
Kallis #13644
Jen Anderson174
Michelle Dawson167
Michelle Dawson478
Coralie Fredrickson473
Classic 3-1
Round Lake187143
Autosmith183147
Bann’s167.5162.5
Hillcrest146184
MN Nat’l123207
Bill Creighton258
Brian Zimpel223
Bill Creighton679
Don Reich567
Wednesday Ladies 3-1
Buckhorn2812
VFW2317
T-Bones2119
Gutter Busters1723
Mark’s Bar1723
McG Baking1426
Rose Seiberlich179
Sunny Reich175
Sunny Reich470
Rose Seiberlich467
TNT 3-2
Pine Agency152.5117.5
Mark’s Bar133.5136.5
Morris-Morris132138
Son’s Const127.5142.5
Am Legion126144
Justin Burman246
Matt Wayrynen245
Matt Wayrynen675
Jared Burman663
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.