Northstar 3-6
Kalli’s Place184146
Gr Timber179.5150.5
Bann’s169.5160.5
Big Dollar164166
Buckhorn145.5184.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Eric Hansen245
Calvin Finnila239
Christi Williams236
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Keith Kalli653
Todd Harp647
Tuesday Lakers 3-7
McGregor Lanes7216
Ball Busters5038
Kallis #14444
Michelle Dawson189
Linda Kalli175
Michelle Dawson538
Linda Kalli483
Classic 3-8
Autosmith202158
Round Lake198162
Bann’s192.5167.5
Hillcrest155205
MN Nat’l144216
D. Reich/T. Carr226
Steve Feucht205
Don Reich651
Mike Widseth573
Wednesday Ladies 3-8
Buckhorn3014
VFW2618
T-Bones2321
Mark’s Bar2024
Gutter Busters1727
McG Baking1430
N. Brown/K. Friedl178
Pat Anderson167
Nicole Brown475
Mary Kocken424
TNT 3-9
Pine Agency165.5134.5
Son’s Const152.5147.5
Mark’s Bar152.5147.5
Morris-Morris149151
Am Legion137163
Don Reich246
Matt Wayrynen238
Don Reich652
Matt Wayrynen613
