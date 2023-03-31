Northstar 3-13
Gr Timber198.5161.5
Kalli’s Place195165
Bann’s189.5170.5
Big Dollar184176
Buckhorn155.5204.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Mike Widseth245
Randy Johnson226
Christi Williams236
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth667
Randy Johnson609
Tuesday Lakers 3-14
McGregor Lanes8016
Ball Busters5838
Kallis #14452
Michelle Dawson202
Cynthia Thompson188
Michelle Dawson555
Coralie Fredrickson488
Classic 3-15
Autosmith229161
Round Lake216174
Bann’s199.5190.5
Hillcrest178212
MN Nat’l147243
Don Reich268
Mike Widseth248
Don Reich679
Mike Widseth637
Wednesday Ladies 3-15
Buckhorn3315
VFW2820
T-Bones2523
Mark’s Bar2325
Gutter Busters2028
McG Baking1533
J. Fischer/J. Kruse181
Nicole Brown178
Nicole Brown495
Sunny Reich471
TNT 3-16
Pine Agency181149
Mark’s Bar173.5156.5
Morris-Morris172155
Son’s Const167163
Am Legion141186
Matt Wayrynen246
Elmo Swedberg235
Matt Wayrynen693
Tommy Cornelison613
