Northstar 2-20
Kalli’s Place148122
Gr Timber144.5125.5
Bann’s140130
Big Dollar123.5146.5
Buckhorn119151
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Bruce Johnston236
Mike Widseth236
Christi Williams236
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Mike Widseth646
Bruce Johnston623
Tuesday Lakers 2-21
McGregor Lanes5616
Ball Busters4428
Kallis #13636
Michelle Dawson204
Jen Anderson194
Michelle Dawson555
Jen Anderson469
Classic 2-22
Autosmith164136
Round Lake163.5136.5
Bann’s161139
Hillcrest135165
MN Nat’l121179
Mark Kleidon246
Mike Widseth238
Mike Widseth662
Bryan Nistler622
Wednesday Ladies 2-22
Buckhorn2511
VFW2214
T-Bones1818
Gutter Busters1620
Mark’s Bar1620
McG Baking1125
Sunny Reich181
Dora Potts175
Jeannie Fischer474
Sunny Reich452
TNT 2-23
Mark’s Bar128.5111.5
Pine Agency127.5112.5
Morris-Morris120120
Am Legion111129
Son’s Const109.5130.5
Matt Wayrynen232
Elmo Swedberg225
Justin Burman626
Elmo Swedberg624
