Northstar 3-27
Kalli’s Place243.5176.5
Gr Timber228.5191.5
Bann’s212208
Big Dollar209211
Buckhorn196.5223.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
James Jones235
Calvin Finnila231
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Calvin Finnila659
James Jones642
Tuesday Lakers 3-28
McGregor Lanes8626
Ball Busters7438
Kallis #15458
Jen Anderson178
Jaquie Honstrom168
Wendy Quick465
Jen Anderson464
Classic 3-29
Autosmith270.5179.5
Round Lake236.5213.5
Bann’s231219
Hillcrest208242
MN Nat’l178272
Mike Widseth247
Dan Johnson215
Mike Widseth653
Dan Johnson589
Wednesday Ladies 3-29
Buckhorn3818
VFW3026
Mark’s Bar2729
Gutter Busters2630
T-Bones2630
McG Baking2135
Linda Ceaglske186
Julie Kruse183
Linda Ceaglske493
Julie Kruse491
TNT 3-30
Mark’s Bar210180
Son’s Const201189
Pine Agency200.5189.5
Morris-Morris194192
Am Legion178209
Jared Burman245
Matt Wayrynen233
Jared Burman600
Elmo Swedburg599
