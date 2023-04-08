McGregor Bowling Scores 4-5-23

Northstar 3-20
Kalli’s Place218172
Gr Timber210.5179.5
Bann’s207.5182.5
Big Dollar197193
Buckhorn172.5217.5
Bye00
IND. HIGH GAMES:
Calvin Finnila233
James Jones231
IND. HIGH SERIES:
Eric Hansen630
James Jones606
Tuesday Lakers 3-21
McGregor Lanes8618
Ball Busters6638
Kallis #14658
Heather Smith188
Michelle Dawson170
Heather Smith472
Michelle Dawson449
Classic 3-22
Autosmith252.5167.5
Round Lake224.5195.5
Bann’s206214
Hillcrest203217
MN Nat’l168.5251.5
Bob Johnson225
Don Reich217
Mike Widseth595
Bob Johnson560
Wednesday Ladies 3-22
Buckhorn3715
VFW2824
T-Bones2527
Mark’s Bar2428
Gutter Busters2329
McG Baking1933
Coralie Fredrick188
Sunny Reich183
Coralie Fredrick507
Sunny Reich495
TNT 3-23
Pine Agency191169
Mark’s Bar189.5170.5
Morris-Morris184172
Son’s Const181179
Am Legion161196
Jared Burman247
Chris Johnson220
Jared Burman631
Elmo Swedburg614
