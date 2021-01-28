McGregor Community Education has a limited number of spots available each week for pickleball in the McGregor School cafeteria/gym.
COVID-19 pandemic requirements include wearing a mask at all times, signing in each day, completing a self check of symptoms before playing and using only door #10 at the school.
To register, email lbecker@isd4.org or call 218-768-5133. Cancellation of games is possible, and there is no charge – though community education will accept donations.
