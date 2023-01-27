The McGregor Mercs boys basketball team had four players in double figures at Wrenshall Friday but came out on the short end of an 80-76 shootout.
Darian Morgart scored 21 while teammate Ethan Bohn added 20, Isaiah Serfling had 14 and Kaiden Kellermann added 12. Sam Metzen had seven and Parker Jackson completed the scoring with two points.
Coach Anthony Pierce was less than happy with his defense, “Our defense was atrocious.” The Mercs fell to 3-7 with the loss, 57 free throws were attempted in the game with the Mercs hitting 22-32 and the Wrens were 16-25.
McGregor 29 47 76
Wrenshall 38 42 80
Bohn exploded for 25 points and Morgart added 24 as the Mercs got a big win on the road at Floodwood 92-69 Jan. 17.
Kellermann had a big night with 18 and Metzen scored 17 as the Mercs moved its record to 3-6 on the season.
Serfling had five and Cooper Sellers had two to complete the Mercs big night.
Pierce liked his team’s play in the win, “I was very happy with the way we played tonight, especially on the offensive end. Sam and Kaiden had great games, they hit some big shots for us and of course Ethan and Darian continue to put points on the board for us. It was 100% a big confidence builder for us, we really needed it.”
The Mercs were 10-23 from the line while the Polar Bears were 5-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.