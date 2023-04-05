Who knows when baseball season will start for the McGregor Mercs but they will be ready when the time comes according to Coach Mike Sorenson. 

“Our record from last year was 2-8,” Sorenson said. “I see our strengths this year as a sound fielding team with good leadership from our upperclassmen. The kids are very excited and willing to learn new concepts. We’ve looked good in the cage so far and I think we’re going to surprise some teams with our bats. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.