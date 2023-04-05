Who knows when baseball season will start for the McGregor Mercs but they will be ready when the time comes according to Coach Mike Sorenson.
“Our record from last year was 2-8,” Sorenson said. “I see our strengths this year as a sound fielding team with good leadership from our upperclassmen. The kids are very excited and willing to learn new concepts. We’ve looked good in the cage so far and I think we’re going to surprise some teams with our bats.
“I’m hoping that some of our younger players can develop into good pitchers for us. I’m really excited with the underclassmen who came out this year. They are very coachable and have shown good potential. We return seven starters from last year. Landon Sorenson, Isaiah Serfling and Cooper Sellers are providing plenty of leadership to the team and I’ll be counting on them a lot.”
Louis Mitchell, Kaiden Kellermann, Jackson Manee and Jax Henderson are also returning starters who will be counted on to help build the program.
Garrett Guida, Ryan Gossen, Owen Serfling and Cooper Geyen will see some time this season and have impressed the coaches so far.
“Cale Perrine is the new assistant coach and has been doing a great job in motivating our players and providing valuable tips in improving the skills of our younger players,” said Sorenson.
