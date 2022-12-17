The McGregor Mercs bounced back from a big loss to Two Harbors with a 75-37 whipping of visiting Floodwood Dec. 9 at the McGregor High School gym.
Darian Morgart led a trio of Mercs in double figures with 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as well. Kayden Kellermann and Isaiah Serfling both chipped in with 15 points apiece while Jackson Manee had six, Sam Metzen added five, Max Sampson had two and Parker Jackson added a free throw.
The Mercs were 5-13 from the line while the Polar Bears were 4-6.
Coach Anthony Pierce was happy with his team’s effort, “We did a nice job of pushing the ball up the floor in transition. The boys moved the ball around well and also hit some big shots from the outside. We still need to do a better job of taking care of the ball and limiting our turnovers.”
The Mercs move to 1-2 on the season.
Floodwood 14 23 37
McGregor 50 25 75
Darian Morgart scored 14 points and Isaiah Serfling added 13 for the McGregor Mercs but they couldn’t stick with the Two Harbors Agates in McGregor Dec. 6 falling to the visitors 88-50. Kayden Kellermann added nine points while Sam Metzen chipped in with eight, Luke Sorenson had four and Parker Jackson and Jr. McDowell each had a free throw. The Agates were 14-27 from the lone and the Mercs were 8-16.
