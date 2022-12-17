The McGregor Mercs bounced back from a big loss to Two Harbors with a 75-37 whipping of visiting Floodwood Dec. 9 at the McGregor High School gym. 

Darian Morgart led a trio of Mercs in double figures with 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as well. Kayden Kellermann and Isaiah Serfling both chipped in with 15 points apiece while Jackson Manee had six, Sam Metzen added five, Max Sampson had two and Parker Jackson added a free throw. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.